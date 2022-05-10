JAMESTOWN — Only a freshman, Emma Edwards had a near-perfect day going 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBI to propel Olean the Huskies’ softball team past Jamestown on Tuesday.
Olean beat Jamestown, 16-2, in CCAA I West play. Kiley Anastasia and Jojo Gibbons each had two hits, two RBI and scored twice as the Olean offense finished with 18 total hits and just one strike out.
“We hit well as a team today,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “When we had a hitters count we attacked hittable pitches, instead of chasing bad ones.”
In addition, Anastasia and Edwards combined to strike out eight and allowed just three hits over five innings.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. ICuba-Rushford 7, Genesee Valley/Belfast 3CUBA — The lone available pitcher for Cuba-Rushford on Tuesday, Sydney Howard delivered a win, striking out nine and surrendering just three runs.
“Sydney was all we had with our other two pitchers split between junior varsity games,” C-R coach Diana Joseph said. “So we really had to lean on her.”
Leadoff hitter Lillian Foward went a perfect 4-for-4 and scored twice while Harlie Jones drove in three runs and had two doubles for C-R (4-8).
Sierra Burrows produced a strong outing striking out five and walking none over a complete game for GV/B (6-9).
Bolivar-Richburg 12, Fillmore 1
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg (12-1) bounced back from its first loss behind a complete game effort from pitcher Haley Mascho, who scattered six hits while striking out eight without a walk.
Jessica Majot went 4-for-5 with four RBI and two runs for B-R. McKinlee Harris went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a run, a walk and two stolen bases. Braelin Bentley went 2-for-4 with four RBI while Mascho scored three times and walked twice and Madigan Harris scored twice.
For Fillmore (8-6), Preslee Miller hit a double and Skylar Gaddy went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Pitcher Saige Friedl allowed just five earned runs, striking out four with six walks.
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 10, Franklinville 5
ELLICOTTVILLE — Harley Ficek totaled three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Jocelyn Wyatt and Ande Northrup both had two hits to lead Ellicottville.
Northrup also earned the win, striking out five while allowing eight hits and two walks.
For Franklinville, Megan Jackson homered while finishing with three hits and Jayla Frank had two hits.
Aubrey Ensell allowed 11 hits, but had no walks and struck out four for the Panthers.
West Valley 11, Salamanca 5
WEST VALLEY — Colleen Keller and Sam Herbst both hit home runs to lead West Valley (7-4), which rallied from an early 5-3 deficit, blanking Salamanca over the final five innings.
Keller pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits while striking out three with two walks while helping her own cause hitting 3-for-4 with a double, homer, three RBI and three runs scored.
Herbst hit a two-run homer, Lauren Frascella went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI and Ronni DuFrane and Bethany Stanier had two hits each.
For Salamanca (7-6) Rylee Grant went 2-for-2 with a triple and two walks while Makenzie Oakes went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
“We gave up five of the eight hits in the second inning when they scored all five of their runs,” West Valley coach Bryan Hansen said, “and it felt like the wheels were starting to fall off but we rebounded and regrouped and only allowed five baserunners after that. We did really well capitalizing on defense.”
NON-LEAGUE
Avoca/Prattsburgh 6, Friendship/Scio 2
PRATTSBURGH — Avoca/Prattsburgh took advantage of six errors and marked six hits against Friendship/Scio ace Nevaeh Ross, who struck out eight with two walks.
Nevaeh Ross went 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and scored a run, while Morghyn Ross went 2-for-3 with an RBI for F/S (10-4).
Emma Carlton led Avoca/Prattsburgh (5-6), hitting 2-for-4 with three RBI.