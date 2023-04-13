FALCONER — Emma Edwards fired a complete-game two-hitter and the Olean High softball team rode a fast start and strong finish to a victory on Thursday night.
The Huskies shut out Falconer in their CCAA I West opener, 8-0.
Edwards struck out eight and walked four as part of her effort and also posted a double at the plate. Anna Bates went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Amy Campbell (RBI) and Alaina Hirlman (2 RBI) also doubled for the Huskies. Up 3-0 through the sixth, Olean put up a five-spot in its final at-bats to seal it.
“We played another pretty solid game defensively (0 errors to Falconer’s 3) and Emma did a nice job on the mound,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “Our pitching and defense kept us in the game until our bats woke up late in the game.”
Emily Zaranek and Angelina Fiasco had the lone two hits for Falconer.
CCAA I WEST
Allegany-Limestone 27, Dunkirk 24
ALLEGANY — In a wild outing, Allegany-Limestone trailed 18-3 through the top of the third inning, but then tallied the next 21 runs before ultimately pulling out its first win of the year.
The Gators plated nine runs in the bottom half and then exploded for 12 runs in the fifth to go up 24-18. Dunkirk got three more back in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but A-L’s three in the bottom of the sixth (which made it 27-21) proved to be the difference.
In A-L’s offensive onslaught, Abby Peck went 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple and three RBI and Chessa Klice was 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Taylor Foster was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, Michaella Rhodes was 3-for-6 with a triple, double and two RBI and Ellie Strade was 3-for-5 with four RBI.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 12, Fillmore 2
FILLMORE — Hannah Southwick-Powers struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and no walks to key Genesee Valley/Belfast to its first triumph.
Southwick-Powers helped her own cause by totaling two hits and three RBI, while Jenna Hill matched that output for GV/B, which plated nine runs from the third through sixth innings to pull away from a 3-0 game. Danika Scott added a double and two RBI.
Preslee Miller doubled while Grace Russell had a hit and scored both runs for Fillmore. Sadie Wolcott and Mylee Miller combined to strike out six while issuing nine walks.
Bolivar-Richburg 15, Cuba-Rushford 0, 6 innings
BOLIVAR — On Tuesday, her teammate Malayna Ayers tossed a no-hitter.
Two days later, Haley Mascho followed suit.
Mascho struck out nine as part of her effort and also went 2-for-4 at the plate. Jayna Thomas was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs and McKinlee Harris was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs for the Wolverines, who jumped out to a 9-0 lead through two innings.
Rylee Whiting added three hits and two RBI and Madigan Harris was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs.
Cuba-Rushford fell to 2-1.
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 18, West Valley 9, 9 innings
WEST VALLEY — Tied at eight after a back-and-forth first seven innings, Ellicottville exploded for 10 runs in the ninth to win it.
Jaida Mendell went 4-for-6 with a home run and a triple while Allison Rowland collected three hits and three runs scored for the Eagles. Courtney Marsh tripled, drove in two runs and scored three times.
For West Valley, Mara Swan went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and three runs scored while Lauren Fraschella had three hits and two runs. Ellicottville benefited from 10 WV errors while committing just two. Both pitchers scattered 15 hits, but Ande Northrup (ECS) and Colleen Keller each fanned four and neither issued a walk.
“Five of their 15 hits came in the ninth, and we had four errors all in the same inning. That adds up to 10 runs,” WV coach Bryan Hansen said of the ninth. “Unfortunately, the game was lost in that inning, but we had opportunities earlier, we just didn’t take care of the ball like we should have. They made the plays that we needed to.”
NON-LEAGUE
Frewsburg 22, Salamanca 3, 5 innings
SALAMANCA — Freshman Charli Ross and eighth-grader Avianna Stahlman both went 2-for-3 for Salamanca, but the Warriors fell to 0-2.
Skyla Dowdy, Marlee Maybee and Alyssa Perkins added one hit each for SHS.
Mackenzie Martin and Taytum Jimerson marked three hits each for Frewsburg (2-0). Teghan Trocki struck out 10 batters in a five-inning complete game.