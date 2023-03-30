ALLEGANY — The Olean High School softball team improved to 2-0 as pitcher Emma Edwards struck out 14 Portville batters and held the Panthers to two hits Thursday afternoon.
Olean led 3-0 after three innings and held off the Panthers for a 5-2 win.
Edwards issued just two walks with her 14 punchouts. She also had a double, two walks, a run and stolen base.
Ariel Maine had the Huskies’ only other hit, a triple, and marked a run and RBI.
For Portville, Alisha Dickerson held Olean to two hits, striking out seven with 10 walks. Peyton Young (two runs) and Sam Steadman both had a hit and stolen base.
“It was not the best conditions to play in tonight.” OHS coach Steve Anastasia noted. “After about the 4th inning I think the cold temperatures affected both teams.
“Emma Edwards pitched another great game. She got ahead in the count early and was able to work the Portville hitters.”
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 11, Falconer 0
WELLSVILLE — Through two games, the pitching duo of Makenzie Cowburn and Makenna Dunbar have yet to allow a hit.
A day after opening Wellsville’s season with a combined no-hitter at Allegany-Limestone, the same two pitchers again held Falconer hitless as the Lions improved to 2-0 in their home opener.
Cowburn struck out 14 batters with three walks before Dunbar fanned three with no walks.
Wellsville marked 13 total hits, led by Dunbar, who doubled and hit a three-run home run for five total RBI.
Also for the Lions, Natalie Adams had two hits with an RBI while Averee Palmatier, Makenzie Cowburn, Emma Dunaway and Lindsey Stuck all had two hits including a double each.
“We started a little bit slow but then we put some good wings on the ball and our pitching and catching was outstanding,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke noted of his defending sectional champions. “Makenzie Cowburn had a tremendous outing and Makenna Dunbar really cna make an impact in the circle and at the plate.
“Overall, just happy with the win.”
BASEBALL
Cuba-Rushford 4, Salamanca 3
SALAMANCA — Despite notching 11 hits, Salamanca could not put away visiting Cuba-Rushford as the Rebels won their season-opener.
Jacob Smith went 2-for-3 and Finn Ricketts drove in two runs for C-R. Eli Sleggs struck out seven and walked two over the first five innings and Allen Fuller closed out the game with the final two frames.
“I think the story of the game is told in the first couple innings, we loaded the bases both innings and left them loaded,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “Timely hitting is always a big part of baseball and we didn’t get that timely hit there.
“But I’m proud of the guys, they battled back, scratched out runs in fifth and sixth and we left two guys on in the seventh. We had a hard-hit ball to centerfield and the kid made a realy nice diving catch.”
C-R took a 3-0 lead with a three-run third. Salamanca (1-2) chipped in one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh but a Rebel run in the top of the seventh helped C-R hold on.
Salamanca’s Zaron Tucker hit 3-for-4 with two RBI. Jake Herrick was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cory Holleran had a double and triple. Jaxson Ross struck out nine and walked four before Tucker took the mound in the fourth, fanning three without a free pass.
“I thought both teams pitched well, threw a lot of strikes and gave their teams a chance to win,” Herrick said.
BOYS LACROSSE
Salamanca 19, Wilson 3
SALAMANCA — Salamanca (2-0) scored its second straight double-digit victory to start the season, running away from the Lakemen.
Salamanca opened its season last Friday with an 18-4 win over Depew.
Wilson fell to 0-2.