ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team (2-1) pulled ahead of .500 with a three-set non-league sweep of Hinsdale, winning 25-3, 25-9, 25-9.
Ande Northrup paced the Eagles with 10 assists and four aces, while Abby Chudy had five kills and Cora Norton made 11 aces.
Dalayla Alexander added six aces for the winners, Natalee Leiper had five aces and four kills and Alivia Fisher and Hayden Andera each added three kills.
Hinsdale fell to 1-2.
GIRLS TENNIS Frewsburg 3, Salamanca 2
FREWSBURG — Frewsburg took its first league win of the season against Salamanca (0-3), who is still in search of its first victory of the year.
Frewsburg’s Grace Kutschke and Madasyn Lander swept their Salamanca opponents, Jasmine Smith and Athena Lounsbury, in first and third singles respectively. Emily Benjamin picked up a win in second singles for the Warriors.
Emma Prey and Kathryn Lockhart swept first doubles for another Salamanca win, but Mackenzie Lobb and Olivia Grey’s second doubles sweep over Sage Huff and Miah Perez gave Frewsburg the edge in the overall match.
Addison 4, Fillmore 1
ADDISON — Kirra Bentley and Lena Tucker claimed the only victory for Fillmore, winning a tiebreaker over Kaylee Keech and Tayonna Tormey 10-9.
Alex Boutelle, Katharin Ames and Sadie Strauss won the singles matches for Addison.
“Really proud of Lena and Kirra for getting their first career varsity win in tiebreaker at second doubles,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch commended.
AT FILLMORE
Addison 4, Fillmore 1
Singles: Boutelle (A) 10-7 Schilke; Ames (A) 10-3 Mahoney; Strauss (A) 10-6 Hopkins
Doubles: McNeil/Balance (A) 10-1 Morley/Knapp; Bentley/Tucker (F) 10-9 Keech/Tormey
AT FREWSBURG
Frewsburg 3, Salamanca 2
Singles: Kutschke (F) 6-1, 6-2 Smith; Benjamin (S) 0-6, 6-1, 7-6 Albright; Lander (F) 6-0, 6-1 Lounsbury
Doubles: Prey/Lockhart (S) 6-4, 6-2 Golab/Harvey; Lobb/Grey (F) 6-0, 6-2 Huff/Perez