FRANKLINVILLE — The Franklinville boys basketball team, for the most part, accomplished the goal that it had set beforehand.
The Panthers essentially made it a rock fight, holding Ellicottville to 14 first-half points while bringing a narrow lead into halftime and limiting the Eagles to 44 for the game, which was one of their lower outputs of the year.
Franklinville itself, however, had a tough time scoring as Ellicottville’s defense, which has become its trademark this winter, was even more smothering. And in the end, the Eagles’ modest point total was enough for the victory.
Braylon Wyatt logged a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and the Eagles held an opponent to 40 points or fewer for the seventh time this year in downing Franklinville, 44-30, in a CCAA East II meeting Friday. Gavin Dietrich totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Owen Chudy chipped in 10 points for Ellicottville, which has won five of the last six to pull to 7-7.
Down 16-14 at the break, the Eagles used quarters of 16-7 and 14-7 to secure the win.
“It was a defensive struggle,” FCS coach Scott Shenk said. “We kept the score low like we wanted to. We went into halftime with a 16-14 lead, and that’s exactly what we were hoping for, to keep it as low as we can with them. Coming out, they really started to heat up; Dietrich and Chudy had some success inside, shots were falling. We were just really struggling to find the bucket again tonight.”
Noah Shenk scored 19 of 30 points and nabbed seven steals for the Panthers (6-8, 3-2). Bretton Blecha and Collin Mooney each had seven rebounds while Hayden Callahan grabbed five boards for Franklinville, which managed just 36 and 30 points in its previous two games.
“We’re proud of the kids and the effort they put into tonight,” Shenk added. “Their hustle is top notch. They left everything they had out on the floor.”
CCAA WEST I
Salamanca 86, Dunkirk 24DUNKIRK — Lucus Brown poured in 32 points with four assists and four rebounds to lead first-place Salamanca (12-2, 5-0) in its latest league win.
Andy Herrick added 19 points, five assists and four steals and Maddox Isaac marked eight assists, seven steals and four boards.
“Everybody played, 1-12 we all played really well,” SHS coach Adam Bennett noted. “That can be a tough place to go so I’m really happy with how we came out and played tonight.”
Dunkirk fell to 1-10 (0-5 league).
Fredonia 70, Olean 61FREDONIA — A 24-8 first quarter for Fredonia put Olean behind early on and the Huskies could not rally all the way back.
Jack DeRose (four 3-pointers) and Cade Anastasia scored 18 points each for the Huskies (7-8, 1-4). Thomas Bates added 10 points.
For Fredonia (11-4, 4-1), Davion White led the way with 17 points while Mike Hahn (16), Ethan Fry (14) and Jay Hawk (13) all scored in double figures as well.
“Fredonia jumped out to a very quick start and controlled the first quarter,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski noted. “We were able to get settled down and make a few runs getting as close as six late, but Fredonia was very physical on the boards and made the plays they needed to down the stretch.”
Allegany-Limestone 47, Southwestern 39LAKEWOOD — Trailing 24-22 after a tight first half, Allegany-Limestone held Southwestern to 15 second-half points en route to a road victory.
Anthony DeCapua paced the Gators (12-2, 3-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds while Gavin Truman had eight points with 18 rebounds to control the glass.
Matthew Pannes led Southwestern (7-7, 2-3) with 22 points.
“I thought our defense was outstanding,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “Early, we gave up some offensive rebounds but after the first quarter Gavin Truman seemed like he got every single rebound.
“I thought DeCapua did a great job on Pannes and we didn’t let him have anything easy and our gap help was solid tonight. It was another night of our defense keeping us in it while our offense chipped away. Gabe (Ramadhan) made some big free throws to ice it.”
CCAA EAST IGowanda 66, Portville 49GOWANDA — Quentin Centner highlighted four double-digit scorers with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to power Gowanda.
Jon Ondus also had a big double-double of 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists while Tyler Smith and Blake Herman chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the home Panthers (7-8).
Cole Faulkner recorded 16 points while Troy Van Sickle had 12 and Ethan Obergfell tallied 10 for the visiting Panthers. Portville (3-10) hung around for the first three quarters, trailing by 10 at halftime and nine entering the fourth, but Gowanda used a 21-13 final frame to pull away.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Ellicottville (44)
Chudy 4 2-6 10, Nuzzo 3 0-0 7, B. Wyatt 6 0-0 13, Dietrich 5 1-2 12, C. Wyatt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-8 44.
Franklinville (30)
Blecha 0 2-2 2, E. Shenk 1 0-0 2, Cornell 2 0-0 5, N. Shenk 8 0-0 19, Callahan 0 0-2 0, Mooney 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 2-6 30. Ellicottville12 14 30 44 Franklinville 8 16 23 30
Three-point goals: ECS 3 (Nuzzo, B. Wyatt, Dietrich); FCS 4 (N. Shenk 3, Cornell). Total fouls: ECS 8, FCS 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT FREDONIA Olean (61)
Tingley 2 1-2 7, Motley 2 0-0 4, DeRose 7 0-0 18, Anastasia 8 1-2 18, Bates 4 1-2 10, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 3-6 61.
Fredonia (70)
Hahn 5 2-2 16, Whitfield 4 0-0 8, Fry 5 2-4 14, White 7 1-3 17, Hawk 6 1-1 13, Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 6-10 70. Olean 8 25 39 61 Fredonia 24 35 52 70
Three-point goals: Olean 8 (DeRose 4, Tingley 2, Anastasia, Bates); Fredonia 8 (Hahn 4, Fry 2, White 2). Total fouls: Olean 13, Fredonia 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Olean won.
AT JAMESTOWN Allegany-Limestone (47)
Ramadhan 1 4-6 6, Conroy 2 1-2 6, DeCapua 6 4-7 16, Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 5, Frederick 1 1-2 3, Truman 2 3-7 8, Furlong 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 13-24 47.
Southwestern (39)
Young 1 0-0 3, Pannes 7 5-6 20, Bogdanowicz 2 3-4 8, Hayes 2 0-0 5, Lemk 0 1-2 1, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-12 39. Allegany-Lime. 8 22 33 47 Southwestern 14 24 30 39
Three-point goals: A-L 4 (Conroy, Kwiatkowski, Truman, Furlong); SW 4 (Young, Pannes, Bogdanowicz, Hayes). Total fouls: A-L 15, SW 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT DUNKIRK Salamanca (86)
J. Herrick 3 0-0 8, Ross 2 0-0 4, Isaac 3 0-0 6, A. Brown 2 1-2 5, Galante 3 0-1 7, L. Brown 12 2-2 32, Holleran 1 0-0 2, A. Herrick 8 2-4 19, Austin 1 0-2 3. Totals: 35 5-11 86.
Dunkirk (24)
Thomas 1 0-0 2, Lewis 2 0-0 4, Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, Vega 1 0-1 2, Orcutt 4 0-0 8, Nunez 1 0-0 3, Strong 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 1-3 24. Sala 30 39 61 86 Dunkirk 2 10 22 24
Three-point goals: Sala 11 (L. Brown 6, J. Herrick 2, A. Herrick, Galante, Austin); Dunkirk 1 (Nunez). Total fouls: Sala 13, Dunkirk 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Dunkirk, 35-31.
AT GOWANDA Portville (49)
Faulkner 8 0-0 16, DeFazio 1 0-2 2, Van Sickle 6 0-0 12, Stives 1 1-4 3, Obergfell 4 1-3 10, Isaman 2 2-2 6. Totals: 22 4-11 49.
Gowanda (66)
Centner 7 2-4 19, B. Herman 4 0-0 10, C. Herman 1 0-0 2, Ondus 6 4-6 17, Smith 6 0-0 12, Pachucinski 0 1-4 1, Rivera 1 1-2 3, Barlow 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 8-16 66. Portville 12 24 36 49 Gowanda 16 34 45 66
Three-point goals: PCS 1 (Obergfell); Gow. 6 (Centner 3, B. Herman 2, Ondus).