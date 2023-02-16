ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville boys basketball team finished its regular season on a high note, riding a seven-game winning streak through Thursday night’s non-league victory over Portville.
The Eagles held Portville to just 10 first-half points, leading 28-10 going into the break en route to a 52-34 victory.
Owen Chudy paced ECS (13-7) with a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds while Gavin Dietrich had a game-high 17 points with six boards. Braylon Wyatt also grabbed six rebounds.
For Portville (6-14), Aidan DeFazio scored 12 points on four 3-pointers while Troy VanSickle added 10 points.
Ellicottville earned a season sweep of the Panthers after a 48-46 road win in the Eagles’ second game of the season.
“I thought we showed a lot of improvement from the first time we played them,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “I think mostly our intensity on defense was really stepped up. One of the things we kind of changed around going into league play was to start pressing more and committing to pressing. That’s really helped fuel our season so far to give the guys energy. They play hard, they play fast. We don’t always turn it into a lot of quick baskets but we make it really tough for teams to score against us and tonight was just another example of that.”
IAC
New Life Christian 51, Gow 30SOUTH WALES — Jefferson Issah’s 28-point, 25-rebound double-double powered New Life Christian (15-6, 7-0) to an IAC victory.
Issah also tallied seven steals and five blocks for New Life. Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey added 15 rebounds and Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey dished out seven assists.
Michael Rhine led Gow with 14 points and Tyler Russell had 12 points.
New Life led 31-24 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Gow 20-6 to close the victory.
“I was happy with our defense all night long,” New Life coach James Hutter said, “but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that we finally got on track offensively.”
NON-LEAGUECattaraugus-Little Valley 69, Archbishop Walsh 59CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-18) grabbed a regular season-closing victory as Gavin Baxter led the way with a double-double of 26 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
Also for CLV, Brayden Young scored 13 points and took three steals, Donnie Seamon added 12 points and Payton Bradley grabbed 10 rebounds.
For Archbishop Walsh, Luca Quinn scored 31 points and Kellan Brady had 18 points.
AT SOUTH WALES New Life Christian (51)
Issah 13 2-5 28, Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey 3 1-2 9, Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey 3 0-0 7, Allen 1 0-2 2, Quampah 1 0-0 3, Selikem 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-9 51.
Gow (30)
Michael Rhine 5 0-0 14, Tyler Russell 4 0-2 12, Gazzerd 1 0-0 2, Arienzo 1 0-0 2, Stockfish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-2 30. New Life 9 21 31 51 Gow 12 15 24 30
Three-point goals: New Life 4 (Nii Noi 2, Nii Narku, Quampah); Gow 8 (Rhine 4, Russell 4). Total fouls: New Life 3, Gow 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT CATTARAUGUS Archbishop Walsh (59)
Brady 7 4-8 18, Quinn 14 0-2 31, Przybyla 3 0-0 8, Forney 1 0-0 2, Saxton 0 0-1 0. Totals: 25 4-11 59.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (69)
Seamon 4 3-4 12, Benzel 1 0-0 2, Baxter 11 2-7 26, B. Young 5 0-0 13, Bradley 4 0-1 8, Brewer 2 2-2 6, Bronsema 1 0-0 2, Fantaske 0 0-2 0. Totals: 28 7-16 68. Walsh 21 31 46 59 Catt-LV 12 30 47 69
Three-point goals: Walsh 5 (Quinn 3, Pyzybyla 2); CLV 6 (B. Young 3, Baxter 2, Seamon). Total fouls: Walsh 17, CLV 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Portville (34)
Wilson 1 0-0 3, Faulkner 0 1-2 1, Funden 1 0-0 3, Perkins 1 0-0 2, DeFazio 4 0-0 12, VanSickle 4 0-0 10, Obergfell 1 0-0 2, Young 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 2-4 34.
Ellicottville (52)
Chudy 7 2-4 16, Smith 1 0-0 2, Nuzzo 1 0-0 2, B. Wyatt 2 1-2 5, Benatovich 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 8 1-1 17, C. Wyatt 2 0-0 6. Totals: 23 4-7 52. Portville 7 10 23 34 Ellicottville 9 28 41 52
Three-point goals: Portville 8 (DeFazio 4, VanSickle 2, Wilson, Funden); E’ville 2 (C. Wyatt 2). Total fouls: Portville 6, E’ville 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Ellicottville won.