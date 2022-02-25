The boys and girls District 9 Class A brackets have at least two things in common — Elk County Catholic holds the No. 1 seed and the field is as strong as it’s ever been.
“There are a lot of very good teams in Class A,” ECC coach Aaron Straub said. “We’re grateful for the one seed, but what goes with the one seed is now you’ve got to go out and prove it. (The expectations) just go with the territory. We’re looking forward to the challenges that await here in the tournament.”
The Crusaders were a member of two leagues in the regular season, managing to go a combined 15-4 in the Allegheny Mountain League (AML) North and D-9 League. They finished the season at 19-4 and, despite a loss to Ridgway in the AML championship game, no one is thinking any less of ECC.
Part of the reason ECC is so dangerous is its depth.
Jordan Wasko, Luke Jansen and Charlie Breindel are as dangerous as any trio in the district. They can shoot from deep and aren’t afraid of contact down low.
Adam Straub and Jordan Foradora are tenacious inside, with the height to go up to the rim and fight underneath and the shooting touch to make their trips to the charity stripe count.
“We probably shoot more 3-pointers than we need to or should,” Straub admitted. “We are at our best when we’re able to score in the paint. We’re hoping we can have that balance, we feel much more successful playing inside-out and getting to the foul line.”
Because it had the top seed, ECC didn’t know who it was going to play until Tuesday night when Clarion beat Sheffield. After a tough end to the season, Straub didn’t mind not knowing the opponent.
“You always need to be more concerned about yourself and the things you do than what your opponent is doing,” Straub said. “You want to prepare and be able to take away your opponents strengths, and you want to be prepared for what they might do against you. But it’s really counterproductive to spend too much time on it. You just need to make sure you’re doing the things you do well.”
ON THE other side of the bracket sits North Tier League champion Otto-Eldred (16-0, 20-2).
O-E’s only two losses came from the IAABO Tournament to start the season. In NTL play, it beat Coudersport, last year’s D-9 Class AA runner-up, and Cameron County, the No. 4 seed in this year’s ‘A’ bracket, twice each.
Like ECC, O-E sports a deep lineup.
Senior Gavin Jimerson is one of the best bigs in the district. He’s a consistent double-digit scorer and is unafraid to drive in traffic. Even more importantly, he has shown an ability to shoot from deep and makes the most of his trips to the line.
Shene Thomas and Cohen Walker are O-E’s other main bigs. Their ability to play with and without Jimerson on the court is part of why O-E is so succesful. Thomas provides an instant jolt to the offense while Walker does the same on defense. It feels as though his personal mission is to take at least one charge a game.
The Terrors can shoot from deep as well as any team in D-9. Manning Splain hit eight treys against Coudy and, with him, Austin Cousins and freshman starter Landon Francis, O-E has a plethora of shooting options.
Their opponent, Union, is similar in that it has plenty of guards who can both shoot and defend. That’s a trend O-E coach Steve Bell believes is imperative to playoff success.
“Anytime you have good guards that can control the game, play defense, run the offense… ,” Bell said. “I know Elk County has some really good guards, I think we do, Johnsonburg, North Clarion. Whoever you look at, they have good guards.”
For all their strengths, something both Straub and Bell urged was how balanced the tournament is this year. Both coaches made it a point of acknowledging that multiple teams have a real shot to win the district.
“District 9 Class A is loaded up this year, it feels as though anyone could win on any night,” Bell said.
Cameron County (13-2, 17-4), the No. 4 seed, ended the season on a winning streak.
Led by Hayden Brown, who set the D-9 record with 60 points in a game, the Red Raiders have the defense and offense to keep pace with anyone. Camdyn Allison can shoot from deep with the best of them while Alan Erickson is another big who can go up for the ball and grab rebounds like Brown.
They’ll face a No. 5 North Clarion (8-2, 15-8) team looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Redbank Valley in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship. Aidan Hartle led the team with 12 points in that game. The Wolves swept AA third seed Karns City during the regular season, which should be evidence enough that they’ll be a tough foe.
As Straub made clear, “I think it’s one of the more even brackets that I’ve seen in a long time.”