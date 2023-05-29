JAMESTOWN — On paper, there wasn’t a ton about which the Ellicottville baseball team could be satisfied.
The Eagles fell into an early 7-0 hole. They mustered just two hits. And ultimately, against an opponent they were competitive, and nearly even with, in two league games, they were 10-run ruled in six innings.
But their takeaway from being in this contest went well beyond what could be surmised from the box score.
Yes, they ran into a familiar foe that both pitched and hit better than they did.
Derek Ebersole collected 11 strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run and two hits in a complete-game effort. He also led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Behind him, North Collins made it back to the top of the small-school mountain, downing Ellicottville 11-1 in the Section 6 Class D championship game on Saturday at Diethrick Park.
But it was the fact it had an opportunity to compete for a title in the first place that served as its own victory. Ellicottville, the No. 5 seed, entered the game with a 7-13 record. It had struggled mightily down the stretch of the regular season, losing its final six games — three of those by marks of 18-0, 15-2 and 18-8 — to enter the playoffs with a thud. And still, in a matter of five days, it gave itself the chance to rewrite the story of its season entirely.
The Eagles won at Brocton in their first-round contest. Gifted the opportunity to host a game when two-win Barker knocked off top-seeded Maple Grove, they seized it, taking that semifinal matchup 6-3. And instead of being a 5-13 team that went nowhere, they secured their place on the big stage of the former minor league ballpark.
It was Ellicottville’s first championship game appearance since 2007.
All that was missing was the finish.
Austin Kehr was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Scott Armbruster doubled and drove in two runs and four others added a hit and an RBI as the second-seeded Eagles (13-6) hit up and down the lineup.
North Collins set the tone early, collecting seven runs (4 earned) off three hits and six walks before Ellicottville had even recorded an out in the second inning. The lower-seed Eagles managed to cap the damage there and even loaded the bases and got a run back in the top of the sixth.
But NC responded with four more runs in the bottom half to seal it.
“We ran into a hot pitcher in Ebersole. He was on point from pitch No. 1,” Ellicottville coach Chris Mendell said. “He was better (Saturday) than he was in the previous two meetings (North Collins victories of 7-3 and 4-1). His breaking ball wasn’t consistently getting over the plate before, but he was in full command of all his pitches (on Saturday), and he made it very difficult for us.
“But I was happy with the fact that we were down 7-0 early and could have packed it in, but we didn’t do that. We had the bases loaded in the sixth, and I thought we still had a chance there. But they came out really swinging the bats well, and did so again in the seventh to put it away.”
Gian Nuzzo was a big reason Ellicottville was able to keep the game within arm’s reach, limiting the North Collins outburst in the second inning and following that with three scoreless frames.
Christian Swalcy and Braylon Wyatt recorded the two hits while Hunter Smith scored the lone for the maroon-clad Eagles. But there was little they could do to get to Ebersole, who was masterful in his two-hit performance, and slow the NC bats.
“Credit to North Collins, they swung the bats much better than in our previous two contests,” Mendell said. “They put pressure on us from the get-go. But Gian came in relief in the second and threw very well for us.”
Still, the positive for Ellicottville was that it made something of what might otherwise have been considered a lost season.
“Overall, just the fight we showed at the end of the season,” Mendell said of being in a championship game. “We had that six-game losing streak to end the regular season, and to turn it around the way we did, it says a lot about our kids and the character that they have. They made it an exciting finish to the season.
“It was nice to see the kids get this opportunity. Not too many kids get the opportunity to play in a sectional championship game, but they did, and they’ll always be able to say that.”