NORTH COLLINS — The Ellicottville softball team has begun to make a bit of a habit of playing exciting, if slightly stressful, nail-biters of late.
But that’s okay. It’s won both now.
The latest such instance came Wednesday in its biggest game to date.
Allison Rowland had a hit and drove in a pair of runs to lift the third-seeded Eagles to a narrow 4-3 road triumph over No. 2 North Collins in a Section 6 Class D semifinal. It was the second one-run triumph of the postseason for Ellicottville following last Thursday’s 7-6 victory over Panama.
And it not only gave the visiting Eagles (9-7) a rubber-match win over NC, with whom it split two regular-season league matchups (a 13-4 loss and 13-6 win), it propelled them into the sectional championship game for the first time since 1998.
Emilee Ruiz and Jocelyn Wyatt both doubled while Ande Northrup earned the win, walking just one while scattering eight hits. Down 1-0 through two innings, Ellicottville plated three runs in the third to take control. After NC pulled to within 3-2 in the fifth, it scored an insurance run in the sixth and held on after the home Eagles scored again in the bottom half.
Paige Murray was 2-for-3 while Jaylee Jimerson was 2-for-4 for NC (8-11). Cate Ayers allowed just five hits but issued six walks with a strikeout.
Ellicottville will take on top-seeded Westfield, a 5-1 winner over Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the other semifinal, in the title contest, set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Allegany-Limestone.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Gowanda 15, Salamanca 7
GOWANDA — Laila Zolner recorded a hat trick as Salamanca fell short in its Section 6 playoff semifinal.
Aubrey Hogan had two goals while Marijah Skye and Mikaela Tennity had a marker apiece for the Warriors (12-5).
BOYS TENNIS
SECTION 5, CLASS D
SEMIFINALS
Naples 4, Fillmore 1
FILLMORE — A day after collecting a hard-fought win over Honeoye, Fillmore was dealt its first loss of the year in the Class D team semis.
Matthew Lincoln topped Eben Schilke at No. 1 singles and Wes McMullen won at No. 3 singles for Naples (13-2), which also took both doubles matches. Carter Sisson pulled out a thrilling three-set victory, which included a tiebreaker on the deciding set (6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-7)) for the Eagles (15-1).
TUESDAY
SECTION 5, CLASS D
SEMIFINALS
Fillmore 4, Honeoye 1
FILLMORE — In a match where three victories included a 7-5 set win and another went to three sets, Fillmore prevailed in one its most competitive meetings of the year.
Eben Schilke won by a count of 7-5, 6-3 and Carter Sisson pulled out a 7-5, 6-2 victory in singles play for the Eagles. The team of Marcus Wolfer and Joe Derck rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.
“Honeoye is probably the best team we’ve faced this year,” FCS coach Randy Crouch said. “Eben and Carter both were down three games in their first sets, but found their footing and got the wins we needed from our leaders.
“The story, though, is the rest of the team. We got hit by the flu this weekend, and had to really shuffle the lineup. Both doubles teams really responded and played well together.”
Honeoye finished the season 7-8.
AT FILLMORE
Naples 4, Fillmore 1
Singles: Lincoln (N) 6-2, 6-2 E. Schilke; C. Sisson (F) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-7) Chapman; McMullen (N) 6-1, 6-4 I. Sisson
Doubles: Gleichauf/Kenney (N) 6-1, 6-4 Derck/Sanasith; Betrus/Neumann (N) 6-4, 6-4 Wolfer/Boon
AT FILLMORE
Fillmore 4, Honeoye 1
Singles: Schilke (F) 7-5, 6-3 Le; C. Sisson (F) 7-5, 6-2 Merrick; Schaffer (H) 6-2, 6-4 Boon
Doubles: I. Sisson/Sanasith (F) 7-5, 6-2 Nguyen/C. Sherman; Wolfer/Derck (F) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 F. Sherman/Cooper