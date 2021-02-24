ELLICOTTVILLE — Holding on to an 11-point halftime lead, the Ellicottville boys basketball team completed a sweep of Randolph Wednesday night to keep the Eagles’ undefeated record intact.
Ellicottville won, 50-47, in its second non-league meeting with the Cardinals.
Clayton Rowland led the Eagles (5-0, 3-0) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Leif Jimerson added 15 points and Logan Grinols chipped in with 10 points.
Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington scored 26 points, including 21 in the second half. He made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“They gave us quite a scare there in the second half,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “We were up 11 at the half and they came storming back, the Huntington kid was outstanding in the second half.”
Also for Randolph (5-2), Ashton Bushey had eight rebounds and seven assists.
McCann liked his team’s composure, never letting the Cardinals come all the way back in the fourth, shooting 5-for-7 in the quarter on free throws.
“We were able to keep things stable,” he said. “We did a much better job with our clock management and our game management than we did up at their place. I felt we played in control at the end of the game, our composure really showed through tonight.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 64, Genesee Valley 52
BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher scored 38 points to pace Bolivar-Richburg (3-4).
Wyatt Karnuth added 12 points and Camdyn MacDonell scored 10 points.
Brock Ellsessor and Riley Gordon scored 21 points each for Genesee Valley (0-6).
“It was a defensive win for us, with Wyatt Karnuth and Matt Mitchell really setting the pace,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “Landon, I would say, 20 or 25 of his points were fast break points. Ellsessor gave us fits on the offensive boards. Thankfully we did enough defensively to win this one.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 64, Whitesville 38
WHITESVILLE — The combination of Devin Harriger and Stephen Struckman proved to be too much for Whitesville.
Harriger scored a game-high 25 points on seven 3-pointers, while Struckman added 21 points for Belfast (5-1). Leading 30-21 at halftime, the Bulldogs further pulled away with a 25-9 third quarter.
For Whitesville (3-4), CJ Estep marked 15 points and Lucas Erdmann had 14 points, making three 3-pointers each.
Scio 58, Friendship 46
FRIENDSHIP — Cam Loucks poured in 46 points to lift Scio (3-2) in a road victory.
For Friendship (0-5), Ian Romero had 11 points while Taylor Moore and John Outman scored 10 each.
Andover 61, Hinsdale 29
ANDOVER — Spencer Cook paced Andover (4-2) with 26 points.
Parker Keenan and Sam Cashimere had six points each for Hinsdale (1-3).
IAC Archbishop Walsh 64, Christian Central 39
OLEAN — Xavier Laverty scored 22 points with 13 rebounds and swiped four steals to lead unbeaten Archbishop Walsh (5-0, 4-0).
Max Garvin added 18 points with 10 rebounds and Andrew Tufino scored 12 points.
The Eagles jumped out to a 24-6 lead after the first quarter.
“We shot it pretty well in the first quarter and got off to a good start,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “We kind of lost our focus but in the third and fourth quarters we played much better. We played with an edge, the way we want to play.”
Jeff Norcutt scored 21 points for Christian Central.
NON-LEAGUE Wellsville 68, Cuba-Rushford 34
WELLSVILLE — All 12 players scored for Wellsville as the Lions (6-1) cruised to their sixth consecutive victory.
Liam McKinley led the way, scoring 15 points, while Sam Schmidt scored 12 points.
Cuba-Rushford fell to 2-4, led by Landon Wight’s seven points.
“Great team effort tonight,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “We really focused on playing our game and not getting away from our focus on defense.”
AT BOLIVAR Genesee Valley (52)
Tuttle 1 0-0 3, Murphy 2 1-4 5, Ellsessor 8 5-8 21, Cline 1 0-0 2, Torrey 0 0-1 0, Gordon 7 4-4 21. Totals: 19 10-17 52.
Bolivar-Richburg (64)
Danaher 14 8-12 38, Karnuth 5 2-5 12, Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Pinney 0 1-2 1, MacDonell 4 2-4 10. Totals: 24 14-25 64. GV 6 22 33 52 B-R 17 28 45 64
Three-point goals: GV 4 (Tuttle, Gordon 3); B-R 2 (Danaher 2). Total fouls: GV 17, B-R 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
B-R won.
AT WHITESVILLE Belfast (64)
Drozdowski 0 3-3 3, Ellison 3 0-0 9, Fuller 0 0-2 0, Logue 3 0-0 6, Harriger 8 2-2 25, Weaver 0 0-2 0, Struckman 10 1-4 21. Totals: 24 6-13 64.
Whitesville (38)
Estep 3 6-12 15, Erdmann 5 2-3 14, Gaines 1 2-2 4, Acor 1 0-0 2, Mattison 1 1-4 3. Totals: 11 10-20 38. Belfast 10 30 55 64 Whitesville 10 21 30 38
Three-point goals: Belfast 10 (Harriger 7, Ellison 3); Whitesville 6 (Estep 3, Erdmann 3). Total fouls: Belfast 16, Whitesville 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Christian Central (39)
Lewis 0 0-2 0, Rodriguez 3 0-0 8, Norcutt 7 4-4 21, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Baldwin 3 2-2 8. Totals: 14 6-8 39.
Archbishop Walsh (64)
Laverty 9 1-1 22, Przybyla 1 0-0 3, Tufino 5 0-0 12, Maine 3 3-4 9, Garvin 7 1-2 18. Totals: 25 5-7 64. Central 6 17 27 39 Walsh 24 33 49 64
Three-point goals: CC 5 (Norcutt 3, Rodriguez 2); Walsh 9 (Laverty 3, Przybyla, Tufino 2, Garvin 3). Total fouls: CC 12, Walsh 11. Fouled out: None.
AT WELLSVILLE Cuba-Rushford (34)
Frank 2 2-2 6, Chamberlain 3 0-1 6, Lavery 2 0-0 5, Wight 2 1-4 7, Smith 2 0-0 5, Clement 2 2-4 6. Totals: 13 5-11 34.
Wellsville (68)
Sands 4 0-0 8, Perkins 3 1-1 7, Schmidt 6 1-1 12, McKinley 3 0-0 15, Ketchner 1 0-0 2, Dunbar 3 0-0 6, Ferguson 4 0-0 8, Hart 2 0-0 4, Delahunt 1 0-2 2, Phelps 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 2-4 68. C-R 9 14 22 34 Wellsville 14 34 55 68
Three-point goals: C-R 3 (Wight 2, Lavery); Wellsville 4 (McKinley 3, Schmidt). Total fouls: C-R 12, Wellsville 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville won.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Randolph (47)
Bushey 3 0-1 8, I. Hind 1 0-0 2, D. Hind 2 1-2 6, Conley 2 0-0 5, Huntington 9 3-4 26. Totals: 17 4-7 47.
Ellicottville (50)
Marsh 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 6 2-2 15, Rowland 6 3-5 16, Chudy 3 1-2 7, Grinols 3 2-2 10. Totals: 19 8-11 50. Randolph 6 14 32 47 Ellicottville 10 25 36 50
Three-point goals: Randolph 9 (Bushey 2, D. Hind, Conley, Huntington 5); E’ville 4 (Jimerson, Rowland, Grinols 2). Total fouls: Randolph 14, E’ville 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Ellicottville won.