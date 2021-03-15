FRANKLINVILLE — Allison Rowland scored 14 points to power Ellicottville to a league championship-clinching victory in CCAA East II girls basketball play on Monday.
Dalayla Alexander had 11 points and Emilee Ruiz added 10 points for the Eagles (11-2, 7-1), who defeated Franklinville 44-31 on the road.
Tarryn Herman scored 13 points for the Panthers (4-8).
CCAA EAST I Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 49, Portville 48
FALCONER — Mallory Welty scored 24 points, but Portville (10-4) could not hold on to a road victory.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley rallied by outscoring the Panthers 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
For F/CV, Courtnee Peterson scored 19 points with eight rebounds and Gracie Lundmark had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Silver Creek/Forestville 51, Salamanca 28
SALAMANCA — Abby Rice paced Silver Creek/Forestville to a road win with 29 points, eight assists and five blocks.
Jade Bouvier had 12 points and Malani Eldridge marked eight assists and two steals for the Black Knights (5-9).
For Salamanca (0-12), Marla Warrior had 11 points and four steals while Jaeden Hubbard pulled down eight rebounds.
CCAA EAST II Cattaraugus-Little Valley 45, North Collins 34
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley took a commanding 38-17 lead after three quarters on the way to snapping a six-game losing streak.
Lexi Mikowicz led C-LV (3-6) with 13 points while Haley Dorman had 11.
Michaela Rice scored 10 points for North Collins (3-9).
CCAA WEST I Olean 47, Fredonia 18
OLEAN — Leah Williams scored 18 points to pace Olean (8-5) while Norah Sweitzer added eight points.
Fredonia fell to 2-10.
Southwestern 67, Allegany-Limestone 46
ALLEGANY — Kira Ricker scored 24 points to pace Southwestern (11-2), while Reece Beaver scored 15 points and Sofia Genareo added 12.
For Allegany-Limestone (3-9), Jenna Louser had 18 points and Maddi Callen 10 and Devin Ralston had 10 points each.
“Southwestern is a really good team,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “In our first matchup we lost 83-34. We just keep working every day and keep making improvements. It was nice seeing everyone play together and believe in themselves.”
AT FALCONER Portville (48)
Ma. Welty 8 5 24, Hlasnick 3 0 7, Mi. Welty 0 2 2, Tkacik 3 0 9, Bentley 3 0 6. Totals 17 7 48.
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (49)
LeBaron 1 0 2, Harper 0 1 1, Fenton 1 3 5, Lundmark 5 2 13, Krenzier 2 0 4, Lynn 1 0 2, Peterson 8 0 19, Spangenburg 1 1 3. Totals 19 7 49. Portville 13 27 37 48 F/CV 8 22 30 49
Three-point goals: Portville 7 (Ma. Welty 3, Hlasnick, Tkacik 3); F/CV 4 (Lundmark, Peterson 3). JV:
Portville won.
AT SALAMANCA Silver Creek/Forestville (51)
Eldridge 1 0-0 2, Karez 1 0-0 2, Bouvier 6 0-0 12, Barrett 3 0-0 6, Rice 11 1-3 28. Totals: 22 1-3 51.
Salamanca (28)
Warrior 3 2-2 11, Hubbard 2 0-4 4, Rea 2 0-0 4, Maybee 0 1-2 1, Crouse 1 0-1 2, Klahn 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 3-9 28. SC/F 18 29 42 51 Salamanca 0 10 16 28
Three-point goals: SC/F 6 (Rice 6); Sala 3 (Warrior 3). Total fouls: SC/F 10, Sala 6. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Silver Creek, 33-30.
AT CATTARAUGUS North Collins (34)
Williams 3 1-2 9, Ayers 4 0-0 9, Jaworski 1 0-0 2, Ma. Rice 1 0-2 2, Mi. Rice 4 2-4 10, Spicola 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-8 34.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (45)
Pritchard 1 0-0 2, Minnekine 4 1-1 9, Ly 2 0-0 4, Mikowicz 6 0-0 13, Osgood 1 0-0 2, Dorman 5 1-2 11, Golley 1 0-0 2, Covell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-3 45. NC 5 11 17 34 CLV 11 26 38 45
Three-point goals: NC 3 (Williams 2, Ayers); CLV 1 (Mikowicz). Total fouls: NC 12, CLV 19. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Fredonia (18)
Gullo 0 2-5 2, Lucas 3 0-2 6, Davis 1 1-2 4, Wray 0 2-4 2, Marsh 1 0-0 2, Cash 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 5-13 18.
Olean (47)
Martin 2 2-2 6, Sweitzer 3 1-2 8, Parks-Barker 1 0-0 2, Federowicz 1 1-2 3, L. Williams 8 1-1 18, M. Williams 3 0-0 6, Foster 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 5-7 47. Fredonia 5 11 14 18 Olean 13 23 35 47
Three-point goals: Fredonia 1 (Davis); Olean 2 (Sweitzer, L. Williams). Total fouls: Fredonia 8, Olean 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Southwestern (67)
Beaver 4 4-4 15, Lawton 1 1-2 3, Sirianni 2 1-3 5, Genareo 4 3-5 12, Lundmark 2 2-2 6, Lowe 1 0-0 2, Ricker 9 2-3 24. Totals: 23 13-19 00.
Allegany-Limestone (46)
Ralston 3 2-2 10, Paterniti 1 0-0 2, DeRose 2 0-2 4, Hemphill 1 0-2 2, Louser 8 0-2 18, Callen 3 4-7 10. Totals: 19 6-15 46. SW 29 46 63 67 A-L 18 26 36 46
Three-point goals: SW 8 (Ricker 4, Beaver 3, Genareo); A-L 2 (Ralston 2).