Eade Fitness 24/7 hosted the inaugural American Memorial Deadlifting Competition last Saturday. The event benefited local veteran causes.
In all, 23 men and women athletes raised $550 in this single-day event. Competitors were divided by gender, bodyweight, age and type of deadlift bar. Most participants were from the McKean, Cattaraugus and Allegany County areas with one lifter from Broome County and two St. Bonaventure students from Connecticut.
In the women’s hex bar, Tiffany Turner deadlifted 330 pounds for the win. Men’s first-place hex bar finishers were Joe Auteri (410 pounds), Paul Eade (460), Matt Prentiss (505). and Jeff Rau (525).
In the straight bar women’s classes first-place awards went to Jamie Casto (210 pounds), Karen Huckabee (300) and Brandi Grayson (305). In the men’s straight bar classes, teenager Zach Slaski took first with a 350-pound deadlift. Other men’s winners were Auteri (405), John Turnbull (405), Dave Scharf (420), Nick Dingwall (445), Eade (450), Dave Fichter (475 lbs., Nick Dingwall (445), Kaleb Hurlburt (500), Lance Hardy (500) and Curtis Rice (505).
Wake Kless had the most weight lifted at 585 pounds.