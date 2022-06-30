BROCKWAY — All-Star games can be a unique experience, with a lot for coaches to balance.
By gathering all of the best players in any sport, coaches are forced to manage playing time, expectations, egos, effort levels and players’ general unpredictability as their rivals become teammates.
But ahead of the seventh annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game on Friday (7 o’clock) at Frank Varischetti Field, North team coach Chris Dworek has handled any volatility in stride.
In the first two of five practices ahead of the game, Dworek has already bonded the team, identified strengths and gotten the squad charged up to return to its winning ways after falling to the South, 14-12, in 2021.
“Our main goal is to work hard, have fun practices and win the game,” said Dworek, who doubles as the St. Marys coach. “I’ve coached all-star games before and the players are fine-tuned machines and want to go full speed. But we’re teaching them as best we can and as fast as we can to be friends, to make sure we are good to go come Friday.”
Both rosters came together familiarly. Coaches nominated and selected players from the class of 2022 in District 9 and divided them into North and South All-Stars, formerly the Allegheny Mountain League and Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference. The North leads the all-time series 4-2.
The South, coached by Brad Dittman of Union/AC Valley, has 29 players from nine schools, including two of his own: Andrew Verostek and Carter Terwint.
Dworek’s team comprises 33 players from 11 schools and four Flying Dutchman: Christian Coudriet, Tony Lewis, Colton Swanson and Connor Bullers.
The Flying Dutchmen will be joined by a caravan of McKean County’s elite, including Bradford’s Dalton Dixon and Jerrid Wilmoth; Brockway’s Peyton Maurer, Ethan Ward, Garrett Faust and Jalen Kosko; Zach Pick and Dylan Cross from Bucktail; Cameron County’s Dylan Rieder and Taylor Geitner; Jake Parrish and Dom Zambanini of Elk County Catholic; Harley Morris, Jake Costanzo and Cooper Nystrom of Kane and Gavin Jimerson, Chance Palmer and Jacob Coffman from Otto-Eldred.
Additionally, Dworek has Chase Weimer, AJ Wiley and Payton Spencer hailing from Port Allegany; Eric Salberg, Cam Marciniak, Domenic Allegretto, Dan Park and Hunter Wall from Ridgway and Alex Ognen, Brandon Higley and Noah Lent for Smethport.
Dworek was first offered the job in January, and without hesitation had to check with his wife first. And after gaining her approval, he accepted.
“I first had to make sure I had enough time to do it because this is not my full-time job. But after finagling my schedule and hearing a yes from my family, I accepted because this is an excellent opportunity,” Dworek said.
As soon as the rosters came together, Dworek could not wait to get his team together and start building friendships and chemistry.
“The first thing we did in practice was we introduced each other,” Dworek said. “The point was, we’re all going to meet each other and know each other better after a week and hopefully be buddies in the future.”
Once acquaintances were made, Dworek began to install his game plan. But due to the format of the game, and limited practice time leading up, there has not been room to variate. Defenses are required to run 3-4 or 4-3 schemes and no blitzing will be allowed.
“The game rules dictate what you can do,” Dworek said. “You can have some diversity on offense, with formations and stuff like that, but you can’t go crazy with unbalanced lines or anything like that on defense.”
For advantage purposes, Dworek revealed no starters but pointed out during practices, he has seen his team’s strengths developing, specifically in the secondary around Kane safety Morris.
“I knew that we have a good receiver group going in,” Dworek said. “But I was surprised to see how well our defensive backs matched up against them, they were very competitive, Harley Morris in particular. So, I expect them to be a strength of our team.”
The North will also gain a slight advantage from the reunion of one of the top quarterback-coach duos in the Big 30 this past season — Dworek and Coudriet.
Together, Coudriet and Dworek helped the Flying Dutchman to an 8-3 record and Coudriet threw more than 25 touchdowns. When they get their opportunities Friday, they hope to have the South’s defensive backs on their heels with the ability to throw the deep ball.
“The first thing that popped into my head when I was deciding to coach was did I have seniors that are graduating that I want to coach again?” Dworek said. “Christian will be there so that was a definite yes.”
The South, meanwhile, will lean on the seven players from PIAA Class A finalist Redbank Valley — Joe Mansfield, Brenden Shreckengost, Chris Marshall, Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain, Kolby Barrett and Kade Minnick.
Redbank carries big-time playmakers, including Chris Marshall, who came up with a 98-yard pick-six in the state semi-finals, and Joe Mansfield, a three-time all-state defensive end.
“I read all year about these Redbank kids, so you know they have a bunch of good players,” Dworek said.
Both teams, however, will be loaded with talent come kickoff. As a result, Dworek feels the difference will be which team gives a better effort.
And if it’s any indication of the North’s chances, just two days into practice Dworek has already had overzealous players tapering back.
“We have to be careful not to get carried away because both teams are going to be good,” Dworek said. “But we’ve had to kind of taper kids back a little bit the last couple of days, which is good to see.”
General admission tickets, which will be available at the gate, are $5 for adults and $2 for students.
In addition to the game, 20 game sponsors will each present $1,000 scholarships to several players beforehand.