At the end of last season, the St. Marys football team was just one game away from history.
The Dutchmen’s hard work and All-Star caliber roster had marched them through the season and into the District 9 Class 3A championship game. Despite the potential to earn the first banner in program history, they walked off the field without the trophy.
Now, with a changing of guard underway, a trip back to the finals for redemption is taking a back seat to team development.
“With this team being as young and inexperienced as they are, I think a very measurable goal is for us to improve every week,” Dutchmen head coach Chris Dworek said. “We would love to start the season by setting the world on fire, but that’s not realistic. If we’re very good fundamentally then we can start adding tools to our toolbox. That all depends on them, how willing they are to work.”
During their 2022 campaign, the Dutchmen rolled to a 7-4 record, averaging over 28 points a contest while only giving up 16 through the regular season. In the D9 postseason, St. Marys downed Punxsutawney before falling to Clearfield, 13-7, in a finals game marred by torrential weather.
Moving into this season, the Dutchmen are facing the loss of 18 seniors, representing just under half of last year’s roster. However, they are also welcoming back 15 players and choosing to use this time to emphasize the culture and chemistry within the locker room.
“The thing to take away from last season and to get better at it was leadership. There was a great group of seniors last year that were good leaders sometimes but not all the time. That was kind of a negative for us that we've already talked about this year,” said Dworek. “(The returning players) have to be leaders, have to be encouraging, and they have to set the tone. With that experience that they’ve been through, they have to be steady through the course of the season.”
One major piece that the Dutchmen will surely miss this season is Big 30 All-Star quarterback Charlie Coudriet who averaged over 2,000 yards while completing 53 percent of his passes. While it will be hard to completely fill Coudriet’s gap so quickly, the St. Marys have three budding quarterbacks to pick from in, junior Ben Paul, sophomore Cameron Coudriet and freshman Brody Wehler.
Although who will start in the pocket for the Dutchmen is yet to be decided, all three candidates offer their own strengths and specialties.
“I’d say Ben is a good solid passer but he’s more of a runner. We can run our option stuff very well with him. He’s just faster and more of a threat with his legs,” said Dworek. “Cameron has a little bit of a stronger arm than the other two, and Wehler is a combination of both. He has some wheels too and a strong arm. He’s just very young and inexperienced, but he’s soaking up everything.”
Another void left to fill will be the ones left by receivers Carter Chadsey, Logan Moiser and Collin Reitz, who combined for over 1,850 yards in 110 receptions. Similarly to the preseason quarterback hunt, the Dutchmen have a handful of players that will step up in their place, one being Jackson Vollmer a junior who had the third-most receiving yards (98) after the graduated trio.
On the ground, St. Marys will be turning to running back and linebacker Matthew Davis, who led the team in both carries and total rushing yards with 96 and 689, respectively. On defense, he tallied the second most tackles on defense with 87. Defense will also be a key area of focus for the Dutchmen after losing 12 defensive playmakers, including Big 30 All-Star Alex Luckaschunis, who recorded 53 tackles, 27 of which were for negative yardage. All together, Luckaschunis and his 11 fellow senior defenders contributed a combined 509 tackles (65.7 percent of the team’s total tackles in 2022.)
“Last year, Johnny Bandy had a great year. If it wasn’t for Alex putting up video game numbers, people would have noticed Johnny a lot more too. He’s had a very good summer and offseason in the weight room. He’s strong and fast, and he’s going to step right into that elevated role,” said Dworek of Bandy, who put up 60 tackles last season. “Mason Sheely was a very solid defensive end for us last year, and he’s gotten stronger and faster this year too.”
Despite having to set their expectations a little lower than the District 9 championship game, Dworek and his coaching staff are finding solace in watching his team grow every practice.
“The way we’ve run practice, we have three separate groups and each kid is getting equal reps, so it’s really fun to see how much the young kids are learning, how much they’re getting better,” said Dworek. “It’s nice to see that they’re getting rewarded because they’re starting to play better in practice. That’s been a brightspot.”
THE RETURNING letterwinners:
Brayden Asti, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Johnny Brandy, senior, offensive line/defensive line
Matthew Davis, senior, running back/linebacker
Tristan Dilley, senior, wide receiver/linebacker
Bryce Mattiuz, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Mason Sheely, senior, wide receiver/defensive line
Gianna Surra, senior, kicker
Grant Jin, junior, running back/linebacker
Aidan McALee, junior, offensive line/defensive line
Ben Paul, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Jackson Vollmer, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Landon Cook, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Andrew Field, sophomore, wide receiver/linebacker
Mike Miller, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Owen Thompson, sophomore, offensive line/defensive line
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
31 — at Ridgway/Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
September
8 — Kane, 7 p.m.
15 — Karns City, 7 p.m.
22 — at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
29 — Brookville, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at DuBois, 7 p.m.
13 — Bradford, 7 p.m.
20 — at Clarion, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Otto-Eldred