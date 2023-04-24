WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar had experienced some struggles in each of his previous two outings. Those came when he came out of the bullpen late in a 13-12 loss to Olean on Friday and when he started the following morning in an eventual 22-2 setback to Canandaigua.
But he got back to being the ace that he’s always been — the one that both he and the Wellsville baseball team expect him to be — on Monday.
And with it came one of the most dominant outings by a Big 30 pitcher this spring.
Dunbar piled up an impressive 16 strikeouts while throwing a complete-game two-hitter in guiding the Lions to a 3-0 shutout of Canisteo-Greenwood in a non-league matchup. The big senior also issued no walks while collecting 16 of 21 total outs by fanning his opponent.
“He found his rhythm tonight,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “He was working very quickly and very efficiently, just pounding the zone. It was nice because this was a bounce-back game for him. The last two outings over the weekend were kind of rough for him, so it was a good game for him to get back on his feet mentally as well as physically, and show that he’s that horse for us.”
In something of a pitchers’ duel — two Canisteo-Greenwood pitchers held Wellsville to just four hits — the Lions (5-5) mustered just enough offense with a run following a leadoff triple from Cody Costello in the first and two more in the third.
Tyler Vogel also tripled and Gavin Haggerty produced an RBI groundout in the victory.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 13, Hinsdale 1, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Reiss Gaines and Aydin Sisson totaled 10 strikeouts in a combined no-hitter to spark Bolivar-Richburg.
Ian Unfus had a hit and drove in two runs while Trey Buchholz (RBI) and Caden Allen (2 runs) also added hits for the Wolverines (6-3), who additionally took advantage of 12 walks and four errors.
Henry Schwartz notched the lone run for the Bobcats (1-6).
Fillmore 21, Andover/Whitesville 9, 6 innings
FILLMORE — Damon Potter launched a three-run home run to cap a 10-run sixth inning and end the game early for Fillmore.
The Eagles scored in every inning, but fell behind 4-0 early and held an 11-8 advantage over pesky Andover/Whitesville before exploding for double-digit runs in what proved to be their final at-bats.
Luke Colombo and Brent Zubikowski both had two hits, including a double, and Aiden Wagner and Mitch Ward also had two hits for Fillmore (6-1). Zach Sisson added a three-run double.
“It ended well, but for the majority of the game, we kind of played slow,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said. “We didn’t look sharp. As the game wore on, it just continued that way until we finally snapped out of it in the sixth and started hitting the ball the way we have been.”
Layton Miller doubled for A/W (1-4).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 17, Friendship/Scio 5, 5 innings
SCIO — Ryan Daciw went 2-for-3 with a run scored to power Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Daciw, Fisher Herdman and Ethan Bigelow combined to allow just three hits for GV/B.
Nick Sortore went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Friendship/Scio.