WELLSVILLE — With one of the top scorers in Section 5 and a defending sectional champion coming to town, the Wellsville girls basketball team answered the challenge Thursday night.
Tied 10-10 with Andover/Whitesville through the first quarter, Wellsville pulled away in the second, leading 32-20 at halftime. The second-quarter spark carried over to the second half as coach Michelle Alvord’s group held off small-school challengers, 61-42, for a non-league win.
“We finally played with energy and intensity that I think are typical of us,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “I don’t necessarily consider Andover/Whitesville a rival but our kids are familiar with each other. We played with more intensity and confidence, so if we can build on that, it’s definitely a step in the right direction. We just have to sustain that energy and confidence going forward.”
Wellsville’s Makenna Dunbar scored a game-high 21 points in a double-double effort, also marking 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“She definitely played a complete game and one of the best in her career,” Alvord said of Dunbar.
Natalie Adams added 10 points with four rebounds and three steals while Lexy Palmatier grabbed 13 boards. Emily Robbins had three rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Lions (7-7).
Vanessa Hall, averaging more than 26 points per game, scored 17 to lead A/W (7-3).
Alvord credited Lindsay Stuck for her defense against the A/W star.
“She did a really nice job and the team just all around defensively,” Alvord said. “We did a nice job of trying to make other kids hurt us.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIScio/Friendship 38, Houghton 27HOUGHTON — Despite a double-double from senior Jess Prentice, who scored her 1,000th career point in the process, Houghton could not hold off visiting Scio/Friendship.
Prentice scored 15 points with 14 rebounds for Houghton.
For S/F (8-3), Kadence Donohue scored 13 points while Nevaeh Ross added 12 points.
“They play tough, aggressive man-to-man,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “Jess does a lot of our scoring, so they did a good job of helping on her and making life difficult for her. They were able to score in transition a couple of times and outrebounded us.
“It’s a good win for them and they definitely deserved it.”
IACArchbishop Walsh 43, Christian Central 41OLEAN — Kanna Iwata poured in 19 points to lead Archbishop Walsh (2-4, 1-1) to its second victory of the season and first in IAC play.
Payton Howard added 12 points on three 3-pointers and Pervin Saba had 10 points to aid the Eagles’ victory.
“We played without one of our seniors and I was impressed with the other girls’ ability to step up in spite of not having one of the senior leaders on the court.”
Walsh took a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, but CCA cut it to 27-26 by halftime. Leading again after the third, 41-32, Walsh held on needing just two points in the fourth quarter to escape with a win.
AT HOUGHTON Scio/Friendship (38)
Donohue 6 0-0 13, Crossley 2 0-0 4, Dickens 3 0-0 7, N. Ross 5 2-6 12, Grover 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 2-6 38.
Houghton (27)
Prentice 7 0-0 15, Adenuga 3 0-0 6, Maya 3 0-0 6, Winkens 0 0-0 0, Reitnour 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 0-0 27. Scio/Friend. 8 20 37 38 Houghton 6 14 21 27
Three-point goals: S/F 2 (Donohue, Dickens); Houghton 1 (Prentice). Total fouls: S/F 3, Houghton 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Christian Central (41)
Bella 5 1-6 11, Juliet 6 1 3-4 18, Rachel 5 0-2 10, Victoria 1 0-0 2, Raspberry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 4-12 41.
Archbishop Walsh (43)
Payton Howard 4 1-2 12, Pervin Saba 4 1-1 10, Kanna Iwata 9 1-2 19, Manna Itoniya 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 5-8 43. Christian Cent. 8 26 32 41 Arch. Walsh 17 27 41 43
Three-point goals: CC 1 (Juliet); Walsh 4 (Howard 3, Saba). Total fouls: CC 11, Walsh 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Andover/Whitesville (42)
Palmatier 1 0-0 2, V. Hall 6 5-6 17, Lewis-Ellison 1 0-0 2, Terhune 1 0-0 3, Baert 4 0-3 8, G. Hall 3 0-0 7, Bledsoe 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 5-9 42.
Wellsville (61)
Stuck 1 0-0 2, Adams 4 1-2 10, Sebastian 1 0-0 3, Robbins 4 0-1 9, Reitz 3 0-0 9, Palmatier 3 1-4 7, Dunbar 9 2-4 21. Totals: 25 4-11 61. Andover/White. 10 20 31 42 Wellsville 10 32 43 61
Three-point goals: A/W 3 (Terhune, Bledsoe, G. Hall); Wellsville 7 (Adams, Sebastian, Robbins, Reitz 3, Dunbar). Total fouls: A/W 13, Wellsville 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville, 38-12.