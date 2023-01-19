WELLSVILLE — With one of the top scorers in Section 5 and a defending sectional champion coming to town, the Wellsville girls basketball team answered the challenge Thursday night.

Tied 10-10 with Andover/Whitesville through the first quarter, Wellsville pulled away in the second, leading 32-20 at halftime. The second-quarter spark carried over to the second half as coach Michelle Alvord’s group held off small-school challengers, 61-42, for a non-league win.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social