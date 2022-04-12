WAYNESBORO, Va. — Makenna Dunbar hit two home runs and Makenzie Cowburn knocked another one to power Wellsville to its second consecutive win on its Virginia softball trip.
Wellsville (6-1) defeated Waynesboro (Va.), 19-1, in a non-league game. Marissa Ordway (two strikeouts, two walks) and Dunbar (two strikeouts, one walk) combined for a five-inning pitching effort.
Dunbar was 3-for-4 with a double along with her two homers, driving in seven runs. Cowburn was 2-for-4 with a two-run shot.
“We did a really nice job swinging the bats,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “When our offense is clicking we have the potential to put up a lot of runs. It’s a great group of young ladies to coach; they play the game the right way.”
Marley Adams was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Emma Dunaway (three RBI) and Brazen Beckwith had two hits each, as did Ordway, who wears 2-for-3 with two doubles off the top of the fence.
SOFTBALL
NORTHERN ALLEGHENY
Otto-Eldred 10, Oswayo Valley 0, 5 inn.
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Otto-Eldred’s bats were out in full force, but pitcher Bri Heller stole the show. Heller tossed a five-inning no-hitter in her season debut, striking out 11 batters while issuing just one walk.
“(Heller) threw really well,” O-E coach Roger Veilleux said. “Our bats came alive tonight better than the night before. To have two pitchers after two games and a zero earned run average, that’s pretty good.”
Katie Sheeler went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI for the Terrors. Jessie Hall went 2-for-2 with an RBI while Hannah Gordon had an RBI double and Suzie Rounsville went 2-for-3 while driving in two runs.
Mackenzie Mesler struck out eight batters for OV.
DISTRICT 9
Elk County Catholic 16, Bradford 1, 4 inn.
BRADFORD, Pa. — Nearly two weeks into the spring sports season, the Bradford softball team finally found weather suitable for its season-opener.
A picturesque afternoon at Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex saw the Owls host Elk County Catholic. An eight-run fourth inning sealed the deal on an afternoon in which ECC dominated, winning, 16-1, in a four-inning contest.
ECC plated four runs in the first inning and four more in the second. Emily Mourer, meanwhile, was strong in the pitcher’s circle, leading a complete effort from the Crusaders.
“I thought we played a very good game,” ECC coach Eric Weisner said. “We ran the bases well, had some good hits when they came and kept the ball in front of us. The girls played a pretty heads-up game.”
Bradford scored its lone run in the first inning, as Kalie Dixon doubled to set up an RBI single by Maddie Dougherty. From there, Mourer cruised through three scoreless frames, striking out six batters while surrendering four hits and two walks.
“We had our first growing pains,” Bradford coach Martin Bechelli said. “We know our pitcher is going to battle, we just need to stop giving up free passes. That’s the bottom line, but we know that.”