BELMONT — Logan Dunbar went 2-for-4, scoring three runs, driving in two and stealing a base for Wellsville (3-1) as the Lions’ baseball team ran away with a road win on Wednesday.
Wellsville topped Genesee Valley, 13-1, in five innings. Also for the Lions, Alex Ordiway went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases, while Cody Costello doubled, scored twice and had a stolen base. Dom Sawyer threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out eight and walking two before Cooper Brockway closed out the game in the fifth.
Trent Scott went 2-for-3 with a double for Genesee Valley (1-3), while Joseph Ward also doubled.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 20, Andover 2, 5 inningsFILLMORE — Brent Zubikowski paced Fillmore (3-1) with three hits, including a two-run home run.
Isaiah Voss also had three hits while Zach Sisson, Connor Potter and Aaron Buck had two hits. Each. Potter, Sisson and Buck combined to throw for eight strikeouts and two walks, holding Andover to five hits.
Spencer Cook had two hits for Andover (0-4).
Cuba-Rushford 17, Whitesville 3, 5 inningsWHITESVILLE — Cuba-Rushford (3-1) scored three or more runs in each of the first four innings to take control, led by Trent Chamberlain (2-for-5) and Caden Granger (2-for-4), who had two hits and two runs each.
Austin Pinney struck out eight Whitesville batters with two walks over three innings, while Jon White had five strikeouts and two walks in the final two innings.
CJ Estep had a hit and scored twice for Whitesville (0-2) and Justin Waters and Spencer Mattison both doubled.
Friendship/Scio 22, Hinsdale 11HINSDALE — Cam Loucks led a dominant offensive performance for Friendship/Scio (3-2), hitting 4-for-6 with a home run.
Friendship/Scio pounded 27 hits and took a 15-1 lead through the top of the third. Loucks struck out five and didn’t surrender a walk in four innings on the mound and Joey Bednez finished the game, striking out three and walking four over the final three frames.
Hinsdale (0-3) had 12 hits, climbing back into the game with seven runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to trail 16-11. But Friendship/Scio put the game away with a six-run top of the seventh. The Bobcats used four pitchers, with Jacob Elliott recording seven strikeouts with six walks in relief.
Bolivar-Richburg 17, Belfast 0, 5 inningsBELFAST — Wyatt Karnuth went 4-for-5 to lead Bolivar-Richburg (3-2) while Brayden Ellis went (2-for-3).
B-R’s Cam Macdonell and Trey Buchholz combined to strike out seven and walk two in a one-hitter over five innings.
Garrett Miller had the lone hit for Belfast (3-2).
AT FILLMORE
R H E Andover 000 02X X — 2 5 4 Fillmore 594 2XX 0 — 20 14 2 Miller (2 SO, 4 BB), Cormac Brown (3) (2 SO, 1 BB), Jacob Wagner (4) (1 SO) and Spencer Cook Connor Potter (5 SO, 1 BB), Zach Sisson (3) (1 SO), Aaron Buck (4) (2 SO, 1 BB), Luke Columbo (5) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Brent Zubikowski
HR:
Zubikowski (2-run)
AT WHITESVILLE
R H E
Cuba-Rushford 364 40X X — 17 8 3 Whitesville 101 10X X — 3 5 8 Austin Pinney (8 SO, 2 BB), Jon Wight (4) (5 SO, 1 BB) and Logan Lewis CJ Estep (3 BB), Luke Erdmann (4) (6 BB), Troy Cogar (5) (1 BB) and Erdmann, Estep (4), Erdmann (5)
AT HINSDALE
R H E
Friendship/Scio 069 100 6 — 22 27 3 Hinsdale 001 172 0 — 11 12 5 Cam Loucks (5 SO, 0 BB), Joey Bednez (5) (3 SO, 4 BB) and Dekota Stewart, Cory Bolzan (6) Ethan Cashimere (2 SO, 2 BB), Zach Byrne (3) (2 SO, 5 BB), Jacob Elliott (4) (7 SO, 6 BB), Tucker Schwartz (7) (1 BB) and Zach Byrne, Parker Cummins (3)
HR:
Cam Loucks
AT BELMONT
R H E
Wellsville 510 61X X — 13 11 1 Genesee Valley 000 01X X — 1 4 3 Dom Sawyer (8 SO, 1 BB), Cooper Brockway (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Alex Green Ethan Bigelow (2 SO, 5 BB), Jesse Babbit (3) (1 SO, 6 BB), Christian Tuttle (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Thai Norasethaporn
AT BELFAST
R H E