WEBSTER — Raymie Auman could feel the momentum drifting away in the final moments of the first half.
Auman’s Wellsville boys basketball team had a narrow lead after the first quarter of Saturday’s Section 5 Class B2 championship, but by the end of the second, Mynderse went ahead on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining. Wellsville missed a shot at the other end, but Alex Perkins got in position for the rebound and tipped it in at the buzzer.
Tied 26-26 at the break, Wellsville took control in the second half with a 20-9 third quarter en route to a 66-58 victory.
Auman looked back at Perkins’ tip-in as a turning point moment.
“It was such a critical basket because it took all the momentum away from what they had going and kind of cooled it off a little bit going into halftime,” Auman said. “Then I just told the kids in the locker room, we can start the way we started the game, you've got to go win it. Sectional titles aren't going to come to you, you can't just go out there and play, you have to go win the game … I mean you've got to be the one that wants to make the plays and get up on people, don't just sit back and play conservative.
“We met that challenge and we came out and started with a nice run in the second half and I really think that set the tone for the rest of the game. They were playing catch-up and they made a few runs but we always kind of weathered the storm and were fortunate to come out with the win.”
Logan Dunbar led the Lions (14-8) with 29 points. Eli Schmidt added 14 points, Cody Costello had 12 points and Perkins tallied 11.
Auman called Dunbar a “matchup nightmare”: too quick for big men, but too strong for guards.
“Wherever his matchup went well, we put him, and he was not letting us lose today,” Auman said of Dunbar. "They made a run and cut it to four at one point. We ran a play, it didn't really work, Logan got the ball and just made a move and hit a contested 3, but it was just one of those plays where the last few minutes of the game you've got to have someone just go make a play and go get a bucket. That was him today, he wanted it. He banged down low and got tons of rebounds and really kept their bigs from getting much inside as well. He really was our anchor in every way.”
For No. 3 Mynderse (14-9), Troy Kabat had 19 points while Mike Bogart scored 11 and Jayden Key had 10.
The Lions play B1 champion Newark on Wednesday in the crossover for a chance to advance to the Far West Regional.
The win marks Wellsville’s third sectional title under Auman, following victories in 2016 and 2019. This team had lesser expectations than those squads, given its inexperience: only two of Wellsville’s starters, Dunbar and Perkins, played varsity last season.
“The year you're in is always the best, but I'm so proud of this team because it was more of a roller-coaster year than we've had with the other teams,” Auman noted. “The other teams, we only had a few losses or we were No. 1 seeds or had high expectations. With this team I think a lot of people looked at us and didn't know what to think we were going to do. To come out with a title like that is special.”