PORTVILLE — Thirty-three trap shooters from the Winter Travel League posted scores last Sunday at the Portville Conservation Club.

The shoot went safely and smoothly, as 18 squads entered league scores. The weather was warm and sunny with temperatures in the lower 40s. The biggest weather factor, however, was the extremely strong, gusting wind for shooters to deal with the entire morning. With the exception of junior shooter Sebastian Zona of Duke Center, Pa., the weather reflected exactly that.

 

