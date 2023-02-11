PORTVILLE — Thirty-three trap shooters from the Winter Travel League posted scores last Sunday at the Portville Conservation Club.
The shoot went safely and smoothly, as 18 squads entered league scores. The weather was warm and sunny with temperatures in the lower 40s. The biggest weather factor, however, was the extremely strong, gusting wind for shooters to deal with the entire morning. With the exception of junior shooter Sebastian Zona of Duke Center, Pa., the weather reflected exactly that.
Despite the high winds, Zona managed to post a very impressive score of 96-of-100, breaking the last 50-straight targets. Todd Barrett, also from Duke Center, followed with an 86. A trio of shooters, Ron Pixley of Centerville, Harold Keech of Richburg and Jon Reitz of West Clarksville, were next, each with 84-of-100. Reitz had the only other perfect score of 25-straight for the day. Wellsville’s Shaun Walsh led those shooting just 50 targets with his score of 46-of-50. Pat Dunn and Kody Beil, both of Portville, were next at 44-of-50 apiece. Skip Beil of Cuba followed closely with his 43.
The league stands at 46 members, with gun safety its top priority. The traveling winter trap league now moves to Richburg this Sunday as second round action continues. A season-ending 50-bird trophy shoot, roast beef dinner and an awards ceremony will take place back at the Portville Conservation Club on Sunday, Feb. 26. Portville serves as the league’s host club for the year.