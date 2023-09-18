BERGEN — With near sub-20 minute times, Allegany-Limestone racers took the first and second place in girl's cross country at the Byron-Bergen Kota-Reis Invitational.
The duo of Elexa Duggan and Ciara Ledford finished with 20:08.4 and 20:17.3 respectively for the Gators in the 3.1-mile race. Three other A-L racers, Lilly Coulter (seventh, 21:27.7), Alyssa Karl (27th, 24:52.9) and Lila Sheehy (32nd, 25:49.3), finished in the top 32 as well. On the boys side of things, the best finisher for the Gators was Evan Johnson who finished 27th with a 19:34.9 final time. John Thomas finished 65th with a 22:00.6 time for A-L as well.
Cuba-Rushford finished with strong results from the invitational as well. Libby Drum finished in fifth place in the girls’ race with a 21:27.7 time. The Rebels had five boys finish all with times under 27 minutes. Joe Wojciechowski was the best out of the five with his 19th place finish and 19:15.4 time. Alex Linn (33rd) and Dean Frank (38th) were only a few places behind him with 19:56.6 and 20:12.5 final times each. Maximo Riquelme finished with 26:05.8 (103rd) and Tyler Findlay with 26:48.7 (105th) for the Rebels.
Genesee Valley/Belfast’s best finisher for the boys was Damien Rinker who finished in 52nd place with his 21:13.2 time. Lannden Tilton finished six places behind him with a time of 21:33.5 and Nolan Hunter ended the race in 67th with a 22:03.7 final time.
The overall meet for the boys was won by Nico Ranalletta from Clarence with a 16:41.9 time.
Olean finishes eighth at WSW Invitational
WEST SENECA — The Olean boys cross country team finished in 8th place at the West Seneca West Invitational.
With a final score of 171, the Huskies were led by senior Lucas Peterson-Volz who finished in fourth place with a time of 17:48.44. The next closest finisher was sophomore Cavan Boutillette who finished in 32nd with a 20:44.08 final time. Not far behind him was freshman Cruz Clark in 38th with a time of 21:25.37.
On the girls side, sophomore Marrianna Young finished in 34th place with a time of 26:55.24, followed closely by junior Sofia Rucinski in 35th place with a time of 27:21.84.