BEMUS POINT — Cross country runners from 41 teams competed in Maple Grove’s Red Dragon Invitational, with Allegany-Limestone’s Elexa Duggan, Cuba-Rushford’s Libby Drum and Olean’s Lucas Peterson-Volz claiming top-five finishes in their respective divisions.
Duggan was third in the small-school 5K race at Bemus Point Golf Course on Saturday with a time of 20:22.80. Also finishing in the top 10 was teammate Lilly Coulter in ninth (21:23.21). Erin Sheehy timed in at 40th (24:15.60). As a team, the A-L girls were sixth in the small school division.
For the Cuba-Rushford girls, Drum was fifth (21:02.63) and right behind her was Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady, who finished sixth (21:04.61).
Other top Big 30 finishers for their teams included Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Summer Wilkins in 53rd (25:44.89) and Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Allison Weishaupt in 69th (27:20.46).
In the medium schools division, Olean’s Sofia Rucinski finished in 37th place with a time of 26:46.82, while teammate Jabre’yah Brown was 45th (27:43.05).
— Peterson-Volz finished fifth in the medium schools boys race with a time of 17:36.85. Also for Olean, which finished sixth as a team in medium schools, Cavan Boutillette was 25th with a time of 20:05.69, and Cruz Clark was 35th (20:51.94).
In the small schools, F/E’s Grant Cornell took 11th with a time of 17:09.19.
Cuba-Rushford’s Joe Wojciechowski took 22nd (18:29.16) while teammate Alex Linn was 47th (19:51.11).
Alexander Pietras represented Cattaraugus-Little Valley finishing 71st (21:46.40)
John Thomas (91st) was the top finisher for A-L and Kaine Whitcomb (126th) was the top finisher for Salamanca.