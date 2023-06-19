HOUSTON — Standing on an MLB mound for the first time, Shawn Dubin’s first inning, and first batter in particular, could not have gone better.
The 27-year-old Allegany native, called up from Triple A Sugar Land on Sunday, made his MLB debut Monday night in relief for the Houston Astros, getting the call to the Minute Maid Park bullpen from Houston manager Dusty Baker. He entered the game with Houston trailing the Mets 6-0 to open the top of the seventh: three pitches later, he had his first strikeout.
Dubin fanned the Mets’ leadoff batter, centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, on three pitches to open his debut. Nimmo held off on Dubin’s first-pitch strike, fouled off the second and fanned on his third, an 84-mile-an-hour breaking ball low in the dirt.
Dubin went three full innings on Monday, logging a perfect seventh — including strikeouts against Nimmo and All-Star Francisco Lindor — on 11 total pitches and a scoreless eighth before running into trouble in the ninth.
He finished his night with five runs allowed (all in the ninth) on seven hits, striking out four with one walk. Dubin threw 65 pitches, 44 for strikes.
Enduring a difficult ninth that included a pair of two-run hits by Lindor (double) and Daniel Vogelbach, Dubin got out of the inning with another strikeout. With two runners on and facing Brett Baty, Dubin’s 2-2 pitch caught the upper outside corner for a strikeout looking.
The Mets won 11-1.
The 6-foot-1 righthander was a 13th round draft pick out of Georgetown College (Ky.) for Houston in 2018.