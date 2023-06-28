ST. LOUIS — Allegany native Shawn Dubin made his second career Major League appearance Wednesday night, pitching two innings for the Houston Astros in a 10-7 win over St. Louis.
Dubin entered Wednesday’s game to start the top of the fifth inning in a 6-3 deficit, relieving starter Christian Javier. He struck out four batters with no walks over two innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Dubin threw a perfect fifth inning, striking out Willson Contreras and Alex Burleson with a groundout in between. In the sixth, he retired his first two batters before allowing a 416-foot solo home run to Brendan Donovan. Despite a single by Paul Goldschmidt in the next at-bat, Dubin escaped the inning without further damage by striking out Lars Nootbar.
Astros manager Dusty Baker pulled the 27-year-old Dubin after two innings to start the seventh. He finished the night at 39 pitches (26 strikes). The Astros rallied to victory with a three-run home run by Jose Altuve and a two-run homer by Jose Abreu in the top of the eighth.
Dubin made his major league debut on June 19 against the Mets, throwing three innings at the end of a home loss. A former 13th round draft pick in 2018, he was called up for the first time to the Astros on June 18 from Triple A Sugar Land.