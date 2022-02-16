DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred’s dominance of North Tier basketball has been a long time coming.
The girls clinched the NTL last week for the first time since 1978. The boys, meanwhile, clinched the conference for the first time since 2000. The programs are a combined 31-0 in league play.
At their core, the O-E boys and girls teams aren’t much different — leadership, depth and talent fuel each program’s success. And, on each side, a pair of former Terror teammates have led O-E basketball to its most dominant season in recent history.
Steve Bell and Shawn Gray were captains of the 1991 O-E boys basketball team. Now, Bell coaches the boys, Gray the girls. And after securing their respective league titles, they’ll pursue the same goals over the next few weeks.
“It’s awesome for the community,” Gray said. “I’ve been getting high-fives and congratulations from people I don’t know and people I haven’t seen in awhile. The community supports us regardless, but when you win around here, they really, really show up. It’s been unbelievable for both us and the boys.”
The O-E boys and girls have dominated the local hoops circuit with strikingly similar personnel — each has strong senior leadership in its locker room, but both are considered “young” teams, given from where much of their production stems. Each also boasts quick, savvy guards that feed off of athletic, powerful forwards.
AFTER MIXED success last season, the O-E boys have become a juggernaut. At 19-2, they’ll be as tough an out as any in the District 9 Class A playoffs.
The Terrors finished 9-9 in 2020-21 before bowing out in the district quarterfinals. A freshmen class with skill and basketball knowledge beyond its years, however, has helped push them to the next level.
“This freshmen class has been together for a long time, playing in all the youth tournaments locally and even traveling some,” Bell said. “I need to give a lot of credit to their parents and coaches of the past, that as freshmen, they’re ready to contribute heavily in a varsity program.”
Landon Francis and Manning Splain have helped spark that youth movement. Francis’ abilities at point guard measure up against any other in the district — he can score from all over the floor, and his court vision is beyond his years.
Francis averages 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and nearly three steals per game. Splain, meanwhile, scores eight points and pulls down better than three rebounds per game. Add senior Gavin Jimerson’s 14 points and five rebounds per contest, and O-E’s versatility is evident.
“There’s some outside noise that we’re starting to deal with, and that’s new,” Bell said. “As successful as we’ve been, it’s new to us to learn how to deal with that and put it to the side. We’ve talked about, when we hit the floor, to be focused on what we need to get done that day.”
THE TERROR girls, with their 19-2 record, have begun to hear similar rumblings.
Led by a junior class that has long awaited its turn to shine, the mix of talent and leadership in their locker room emulates that of the boys.
“We knew what we had (before the season),” Gray said. “We lost a lot of size and talent in last year’s graduating class, but I was most worried about the leaders we lost. I thought we might stumble in that department, but we haven’t.”
The Terrors followed a 16-5 regular season with a run to the Class A title game last year, but fell to top-seeded Coudersport. That loss, which Gray described as “crushing,” has helped fuel this year’s group.
“They had the attitude that people would have to come play us, and we’re going to bring it every single night,” Gray said. “They’ve been able to bring it to practice, and we’ve only had maybe one game where we weren’t ready to go right from the tip.”
Katie Sheeler has become one of the Big 30’s top players, and her 18 points per game are just the beginning of what she brings to the floor as she also averages five steals, three rebounds and three assists per contest.
O-E’s depth spans far beyond Sheeler, however. Anna Merry averages eight points while swiping nearly three steals per game, and Bri Heller is a constant double-double threat, averaging eight points and six rebounds. Brooke Close averages better than five points per game, rounding out a potent group of juniors.
“When your best players are also your hardest workers, everyone kind of follows along,” Gray said. “Everyone gets in line because they almost have to, or they’ll get left behind. All of them are super coachable, and they’ve really taken ownership of the team.”
THE GIRLS will host Coudersport tonight in their final NTL contest. Then, like the boys, they’ll turn their sights to the postseason.
Regardless of postseason results, it’s been a banner year for O-E basketball. They’re kings and queens of the North Tier, and while offseason turnover will change each program, the rest of the league will face a tall task in de-throning them.
“Otto-Eldred is a bit of a unique community,” Bell said. “We have some contributions from all the classes, and I think the ability of them to blend together can be attributed to the community. They’re accepting of everybody, they pull and support everybody, they watch out for each other — the team is a mirror of that trait of Otto-Eldred.”