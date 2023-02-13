CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team had done an admirable job of guarding Anna Drozdowski the first time around.
The Genesee Valley/Belfast senior finished with four points in a 44-37 loss to the Rebels back on Jan. 20. And it was due, in part, to that win that C-R was still in the mix for a share of the league championship on Monday night. Drozdowski shot the lights out in the rematch, however. And behind her, GV/B took fate into its own hands and secured the championship outright.
Drozdowski drained five 3-pointers and poured in 26 points and Mary Hamer racked up 28 points to key GV/B to a convincing 68-45 victory and the Allegany County Division I division title in both teams’ regular season finale.
By night’s end, GV/B (12-8) sat alone in first with a 5-1 record, ending any chance of a potential shared title between three 4-2 teams (with Fillmore finishing second at 4-2 and the Rebels third at 3-3).
Taylor Searle tallied 17 points for Cuba-Rushford (9-11). The Rebels managed to close an 11-point halftime deficit to six in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.
“Drozdowski shot very well for them tonight and Hamer was tough all around,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “We went on a little run in the third and cut it down to six when Hamer was in a bit of foul trouble. Drozdowski hit a deep three with just a few seconds left in the quarter and it really crushed our momentum. Hamer came back in the fourth and we just had no answer.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 58, Bolivar-Richburg 23
BOLIVAR — Hope Russell scored 14 points and had five others tallied between six and nine points in a balanced effort for Fillmore.
The Eagles (15-5) built up a 37-9 halftime lead en route to closing the regular season on a six-game win streak. With a win and Genesee Valley/Belfast’s triumph over Cuba-Rushford, Fillmore secured a second-place league finish behind GV/B.
Malayna Ayers scored nine points for the Wolverines (7-13).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover/Whitesville 82, Hinsdale 15
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 42 points, connecting on 16 two-point field goals and going 7-for-11 at the line, to power Andover/Whitesville.
Zoe Baert posted 10 points while four others tallied between six and nine points in a balanced effort from A/W’s supporting cast. A/W matched a season-best with its fifth-straight victory while closing the regular season 6-0 in league play and 15-4 overall.
Sarah Tuttle had eight of 15 points for Hinsdale (0-20).
AT WHITESVILLE Hinsdale (15)
H. Sutton 1 0-0 2, Higgins 1 0-0 2, Tuttle 3 2-2 8, Buckles 1 0-0 3, Jimmerson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-2 15.
Andover/Whitesville (82)
Palmatier 3 0-1 6, V. Hall 17 7-11 42, Lewis-Ellison 0 0-2 0, Terhune 3 0-0 7, Baert 5 0-0 10, Waters 0 0-2 0, G. Hall 4 0-0 8, Bledsoe 3 3-3 9. Totals: 35 10-19 82. Hinsdale 2 7 11 15 Andover/Whites. 35 49 69 82
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 1 (Buckles); A/W 2 (V. Hall, Terhune). Total fouls: Hinsdale 16, A/W 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Fillmore (58)
H. Russell 6 1-1 14, G. Russell 4 0-0 9, Hatch 2 1-1 5, Rose 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 4 0-0 8, Frazier 2 2-2 6, Miller 2 2-4 6, Geertman 3 2-5 8. Totals: 24 8-13 58.
Bolivar-Richburg (23)
Giardini 1 0-0 2, Crowley 3 1-2 7, Whiting 1 0-0 2, Ayers 4 0-0 9, Steiner 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 2-5 23. Fillmore 18 37 49 58 B-R 6 9 17 23
Three-point goals: Fillmore 2 (H. Russell, G. Russell); B-R 1(Ayers). Total fouls: Fillmore 11, B-R 17. Fouled out:
Giardini (BR).
AT CUBA Genesee Valley/Belfast (68)
Drozdowski 8 5-7 26, Sullivan 2 0-0 4, Proctor 3 1-2 7, Bigelow 1 1-1 3, Hamer 14 0-0 28. Totals: 28 7-10 68.
Cuba-Rushford (45)
Larabee 1 0-0 3, Maples 4 1-2 9, Retz 0 3-6 3, Lavery 2 0-0 4, Demick 3 0-0 6, Searle 6 3-4 17, Darrin 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 7-12 45. GV/Belfast 15 30 46 68 Cuba-Rushford 11 19 36 45
Three-point goals: GV/B 5 (Drozdowski); C-R 4 (Larabee, Searle 2, Darrin). Total fouls: GV/B 13, C-R 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV: GV/Belfast won.