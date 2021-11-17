Each time Alexis Trietley steps into a pool, she, of course, wants to beat the swimmers next to her.
But most importantly, she’s competing against one person: herself.
Trietley has set a high personal standard over six years of varsity swimming at Olean High. Look around the record boards above pools in the Southern Tier and Western New York and you’ll likely see her name up there. Between school and pool records, Trietley owns more than 50 best times, including Olean’s low times in the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyles.
“It’s definitely an amazing feeling, but if it’s not my best time, I’m not really too happy,” Trietley admitted. “But it’s still nice to break records and continue breaking them. My mom actually has a record of all the records I’ve broken over my career and I’m over 50 with pool and school records at different schools. That’s definitely something to be proud of and shows how much I’ve put in, so it feels good.”
THE SENIOR is winding down her high school swim career with a trip to Ithaca College for the NYSPHSAA championships on Friday and Sunday, where she will compete in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100 free and a relay.
The Huskies will be well-represented in the meet with junior Megan Jackson in both the 50 and 100 free, senior Makenna O’Connell in the diving and Trietley, Jackson, senior Sara Thomas and sophomore Tyyetta Herman (with Anna Slavinski as an alternate) in the 200 free relay.
“It still just feels like a normal practice, going to a normal meet because I’ve been going to states since eighth grade,” Trietley said last week, before her preparation for states truly ramped up. “So I kind of got all my jitters out early, whereas some of the other girls are super nervous. I’m just trying to be there for them and help them swim at their best at states and I’m hopefully looking forward to increasing my place at states. I want to do better than I did and (have my) best times.”
This will mark Trietley’s fourth trip to the state meet, which includes public and private schools as an individual sport. In 2019, the last year the state meet was held pre-pandemic, she was third in the 100 free among public schools and fifth overall in the combined federation, and eighth in the 200 free among publics and ninth in the federation.
“It’s really the best of the best,” she said.
Trietley hopes to improve on her personal best times and top her previous high places on the state leaderboard. Every meet she is competing with the clock as much as the opponent.
“That’s why I say winning means something to me but my end goal is not to win, it’s to go best times and do personal bests,” she said. “I really want to make finals in the relay, I’m super excited that we have a relay going this year.”
Last week, Trietley made her next steps in the swim world official, signing a National Letter of Intent to attend Colorado State University on scholarship for the women’s team.
Trietley has always shown determination to improve, but now, having reached her goal of earning a scholarship, she wants to live up to those standards.
“I guess I’ve always been pretty driven and determined,” Trietley said. “I guess it’s how I grew up. My dad was a Division I football player and my brother and I are very competitive, but now I’ve got a scholarship for Division I, so it’s kind of my job now. I’m very motivated to perform well and have a great college career.”
AFTER A long recruiting process that was extended by the pandemic and NCAA restrictions on in-person visits, CSU stood out to Trietley as a large school, with a women’s-only team and a Buffalo native coach, Christopher Woodard. She plans to major in biomedical science.
Olean coach Dan Brown has worked with some phenomenal swimmers, most recently Trietley and Makayla Sargent before her. He paraphrased a quote from a talk he heard from coach Bob Bowman, known for his work with Michael Phelps. Bowman stated that “80 percent of the people want to win, 20 percent of the people will do what it takes not to lose,” Brown recalled.
“I think Alexis, Makayla, the Jenny Raimondis and Sarah Sweitzers, some of the former swimmers that I’ve had over the years that have just really done very well, that was the sort of attitude that they had,” Brown said. “They would work hard and I know over Alexis’ six seasons, initially it was just primarily swimming, but as she physically grew, she was doing more outside training from swimming, whether it was biking or running or lifting or plyometrics, yoga, which I think for her it was a great thing to do, because when she steps into the next level, a lot of those activities are going to be the things that they’re asking her to do. She’s really done a great job preparing for the next level.”
Brown commended Trietley’s attitude of not being truly satisfied with wins unless she’s improving her times.
“That’s actually one of the things about swimming that I’ve always enjoyed, that the times are the times,” Brown said. “As a coach and a coaching staff, we try to give every girl an opportunity to improve themselves.
“The other thing I really like is she’s bringing her teammates up. She’s not just leaving them behind, she’s being a good team leader, a captain and she’s bringing them up. She wants them to have success and you can’t coach that. The kids either have it or they maybe don’t have it. It’s nice, it’s really good to see that with the kids and hopefully it transfers. We’ve been fortunate.”
TRIETLEY began competitive swimming at age seven and felt an allure to competition early on.
“Honestly, practice is awful but I just loved competing,” she said. “I love competing, that’s what keeps me going and that’s why it was so hard with COVID, because I barely had any chances to compete and show off and show the work that I put in. But it’s definitely the competitiveness in me and always wanting to get better.”
After 11 years of swimming and on the brink of her last high school meet, Trietley said she approaches each race with confidence.
“I don’t really get nervous,” she said, “I get excited in that I am confident and it’s not so much about winning, it’s about I put in the time, I know this is where I’m supposed to be; I’m going to do the best I can and it’ll follow through in the end.”