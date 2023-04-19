A week from tomorrow, the NFL will conduct its 88th stuffily-named Player Selection Meeting — what we commoners call The Draft — over three days in Kansas City.
Of course, for some National Football League mediatypes, the moment the Super Bowl ends, it’s an open invitation to conjure a mock draft for an event that’s still 2½ months away and over two weeks before the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
It used to be for most members of the NFL press, two mocks was plenty … one before the start of free agency when there wasn’t much to cover, the other in the week before the draft took place.
Not any more.
In researching what mock drafts were predicting for the Bills’ first-round selection in this year’s lottery, I checked 21 of them … one was in its NINTH iteration, most were at least in their third. And, I guarantee, on April 30, the day after this year’s draft, at least some of them will produce a mock for 2024.
I’ve never done one, and never will. They strike me as incredibly pretentious, especially given numerous re-dos if their initial “wisdom” proves faulty.
In the draft night’s opening round, I keep track. The most successful predictors get 25-28 selections right …that’s players they pick to go in the first round, not the teams. A good effort pairing a player with the selecting team is two or three … five is extraordinary.
IN THE mock drafts I viewed, 15 different players were tabbed for Buffalo in the first round, but only two of them were named more than once: USC wide receiver Jordan Addison and Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders. Both of them were named in four mock drafts.
Those are good guesses. The Bills have a desperate need at middle linebacker as Tremaine Edmunds left in free agency for a $72 million, four-year deal with Chicago. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s No. 2 wideout, Gabriel Davis, who had teased his skills with a four-touchdown effort in the “13 seconds” playoff loss at Kansas City two years ago, struggled enough last season to question his spot alongside Stefon Diggs.
The other 13 mock first-round selections came off as throwing names at the wall to see if they stick. In that group were four offensive linemen, three cornerbacks, two each running backs and linebackers, a tight end and an edge rusher.
WHAT’S CERTAIN is that Bills general manager Brandon Beane is facing his cliched make-or-break draft. He has only six picks, his fewest in a single year, and has to make every one count.
With his team up against the salary cap, only modest moves came in free agency as a dozen signings were Buffalo’s own players, the most significant one being safety Jordan Poyer. Seven players were added from other teams, the most significant being guard Connor McGovern from Dallas and wide receivers Trent Sherfield (Miami) and Deonte Henry (New Orleans).
Beane made a draft reputation in his initial one when, in 2018, he traded up to No. 7 overall and took quarterback Josh Allen. Indeed, that year was his most successful lottery as, trading up again, he got Edmunds later in the first round. Then there was solid defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in the third, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, one of the NFL’s best, in the fourth, All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller and versatile defensive back Siran Neal, both in the fifth, and wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and Austin Proehl in the sixth and seventh.
That draft produced four starters: Allen, Edmunds, Johnson and Teller, though the latter did it in Cleveland. Beane admits that might be his biggest mistake as the team lost patience with Teller and traded him to the Browns for two late-round draft choices. That’s where Teller blossomed into one of the NFL’s best at his position.
Today, only three of those draftees remain with Buffalo: Allen, Johnson and Neal. Aside from Teller, Phillips left for Minnesota as a free agent, Edmunds went to the Bears, McCloud is in San Francisco and Proehl, waived in training camp, is now a star in the XFL.
BUT, SINCE that ‘18 draft, Beane’s subsequent ones have been average, at best.
2019: 1. Ed Oliver, defensive tackle; 2. Cody Ford, offensive lineman; 3. Devin Singletary, running back and Dawson Knox, tight end; 5. Vosean Joseph, linebacker; 6. Jaquan Johnson, cornerback/safety; 7. Darryl Johnson, defensive end and Tommy Sweeney, tight end.
Only two of those draftees remain: Oliver, who is viewed as everything from a budding star to a bust, and Knox, who has developed into a quality tight end. Everybody else is gone, headed by Ford, probably Beane’s worst draft pick, who was such a bust at guard and tackle he was traded to Arizona and is now with the Bengals. Singletary left for Houston in free agency, Joseph was cut in his first training camp, Jaquan Johnson signed with the Raiders and Darryl Johnson went to Carolina and is now with Seattle.
2020: 2. A.J. Epenesa, edge rusher; 3. Zack Moss, running back; 4. Gabe Davis, wide receiver; 5. Jake Fromm, quarterback; 6. Tyler Bass, kicker and Isaiah Hodgins, wide receiver; 7. Dane Jackson, cornerback.
Epenesa, Davis, Bass and Jackson are still with the team, the only starter being Davis, who faces a fight for his job. Bass was a steal, one of the NFL’s best kickers, and at least a partial payback for Teller, as he was one of the two picks from that trade, Fromm the other. Moss was traded to Indianapolis for Nyheim Hines, Fromm was pirated off the Bills’ practice squad by the Giants and is now with Washington, Hodgins was also taken by the Giants, who took him off the practice squad and got a wideout with a major upside.
2021: 1. Greg Rousseau, defensive end; 2. Boogie Basham, defensive end; 3. Spencer Brown, offensive tackle; 5. Tommy Doyle, offensive tackle; 6. Marquez Stevenson, wide receiver; Damar Hamlin, safety; Rachad Wildgoose, cornerback; 7. Jack Anderson, offensive guard.
Rousseau, Basham, Brown, Doyle, Stevenson and, famously, Hamlin, are still with the team, though Rousseau and Brown are the only starters. Basham, Brown and Stevenson face a fight to remain on the roster as does Doyle, though he’s coming off injured reserve. Wildgoose was taken from the practice roster by the Jets and is now with Washington while Anderson was signed by Philadelpgia after being waived during training camp and is now with the Giants.
2022: 1. Kaiir Elam, cornerback; 2. James Cook, running back; 3. Terrel Bernard, linebacker; 5. Kahlil Shakir, wide receiver; 6. Matt Araiza, punter; Christian Benford, cornerback; Luke Tenuta, offensive lineman; 7. Baylon Spector, linebacker.
All are still with the team except Araiza, a player on whom the Bills didn’t do their homework and drafted a player known to be implicated in a possible rape, and Tenuta, who was also waived.
Elam looms as a starter as does Cook, especially with Singletary gone.
In the last four drafts, Beane has picked 13 eventual starters but three of them are gone — Edmunds, Teller and Singletary — and three others, Davis, Brown and Elam, will be playing for their jobs this summer.
With his fewest picks ever, he has to have a better success rate than the past four drafts or the AFC East could get even tighter.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)