The elite company of a Big 30 Softball Player or Pitcher of the Year became a bit more crowded this year.
Over the course of the year, three Big 30 teams — all in Allegany County — looked primed to go far in their postseasons. And sure enough, Wellsville, Bolivar-Richburg and Friendship/Scio all did that in Section 5’s Class B, C and D, respectively.
The leaders of all three dominant teams earned an honor from the Big 30 All-Star committee, with four different players taking home a major award in 2023.
Since 2021, the Times Herald has recognized both a Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in baseball and softball. But this year, both distinctions proved too difficult to recognize just one player each.
Out of a field of three pitching nominees — Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowburn, Friendship/Scio’s Nevaeh Ross and Otto-Eldred’s Bri Heller — Cowburn and Ross earned Co-Pitcher of the Year honors.
And among three players nominated for the top player — Portville’s Teagan Kosinski, Bolivar-Richburg’s Malayna Ayers and Wellsville’s Makenna Dunbar — Dunbar and Ayers earned Co-Player of the Year awards.
Here’s a look at how all four players earned their spot among the best of the best in the Big 30:
ROSS PITCHED Friendship/Scio all the way to the final game of the Big 30 season, and the 13th inning at that. She was nearly untouchable in postseason play, not allowing a run in F/S’ first five playoff games, until finally her time finished on the short end of the Class D New York state championship, 5-3, in the 13th inning.
She finished the season with a 21-4 record and a miniscule 0.49 ERA, striking out 317 batters in 173 innings with just 18 walks. She’s already eclipsed 1,000 strikeouts in her high school career with one season remaining.
“From a pitching standpoint, obviously each year she has improved tremendously but this year she’s developed especially over the summer and the different travel games that she’s played. She’s developed a faster ball, she’s developed other pitches,” F/S coach Deb Warner said. “She’s got more pitches than any other pitcher I know has, and can throw all the way from the curve ball to the screwball when she knows that they’re going to bunt. So she’s got quite the inventory of pitches that she can handle.”
Ross, a junior, accumulated so many strikeouts that it would make the defense’s job easy … too easy at times.
“Yes, we have to have defense to back her up when they put the ball in the play, but I can tell you we have to work extremely hard keeping our defense focused just because she does the job on the mound,” Warner said.
Ross also led F/S at the plate with a .565 batting average, eight doubles, four triples and nine home runs, scoring 43 runs with 30 RBI and 23 stolen bases.
Warner also credited Ross for her willingness to be a leader.
“Especially the last two years, as a leader, as a team player, the girls look up to her,” Warner said. “There was a time … my left fielder made this great catch and instead of throwing the ball to second base, because there were no baserunners, Nevaeh waves her all the way in, the left fielder gives her the ball and she gives her a high-five. Throughout the years, that’s what she’s done and she’s gotten stronger in it and she’s become more vocal as a team leader and a captain. I think that’s really what’s helped the girls.
“We always say one inning at a time, one game at a time. Well, without her being that leader, we wouldn’t have gone as far as we did.”
COWBURN’S Co-Pitcher of the Year award for her junior season marks her third major Big 30 award, after winning Pitcher of the Year as a freshman and Player of the Year as a sophomore.
Cowburn notched a 14-2 record this year for a team that went 22-2 and made the state Class B semifinal on Long Island.
She held opponents to a 1.13 ERA with 165 strikeouts and 21 walks in 99.2 innings. Drawing the toughest matchups on Wellsville’s strong schedule, Cowburn shares innings with two other pitchers.
“For Makenzie, the competitiveness and the energy that she brings to the field sets her apart,” Lions coach Matt Burke noted. “She works tremendously hard to be the best softball player she can be and it clearly shows on the field. The bigger the game, the more locked in she was this season in the circle.”
Cowburn also hit .459 with six home runs, 27 RBI and seven doubles.
“Not only was Makenzie an elite pitcher this year for us but she also swung the bat well, hitting six home runs and driving in a ton of runs,” Burke added.
DUNBAR, meanwhile, brought big power to the Lions’ lineup, hitting a program record-tying 11 home runs and driving in a Wellsville record-breaking 54 runs. She hit .462 with nine doubles and scored 26 runs.
“Makenna has tremendous power, which obviously was shown this year with her production,” Burke said. “It seemed like every time that she had a chance to be productive with runners on base, she came through. She had three or four hits that literally went off the top of the fence or she easily could have had more home runs, more RBIs. But for Wellsville softball, our offensive philosophy, we’re either scoring runs or driving in runs and she was a big part of our success driving in.”
When she wasn’t at first base or in the outfield, the sophomore Dunbar held a 4-0 pitching record with a 1.16 ERA, striking out 55 with 17 walks in 30.2 innings.
“Also in the pitching circle, she was dominant with her opportunities. So she was a force at the plate but also in the circle,” Burke added.
Dunbar hit third this year, just in front of the powerful Cowburn in cleanup, giving Wellsville a one-two punch both in the circle and the lineup.
Of the Lions’ two award-winning performers, Burke noted, “Having both of them with the opportunity to pitch and hit in the middle of our order, it’s just a tremendous luxury to have, knowing that you’re going to get a quality pitching performance but also the game can be changed on one swing of the bat. So that was certainly just really, really fun to watch all season.”
AYERS ALSO hit a program record for home runs for a storied Bolivar-Richburg program, launching 11 homers.
As a senior, Ayers was both the ace pitcher and a powerful hitter for a team that went 23-3, winning both a Section 5 Class C2 title and crossover before falling in the Far West Regional to eventual state champion Gowanda.
She hit .524, with more than half of her 43 hits for extra bases: 13 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs, driving in 39 runs.
Ayers marked a 9-3 pitching record with 96 strikeouts (29 walks) in 80 innings, holding a 2.36 ERA.
“Malayna has played a really important role on the team for the last three seasons but this year especially, she was the glue that held us together, whether it was on the mound or at short or making big plays, home runs,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell said. “She was a very important part of both our offense and defense this year. And you could kind of tell going into this season that she took her senior year a little bit more seriously and she wanted to be that leader and she wanted to be the player to pull through when we needed her and she was able to accomplish that.”
And as a senior, Ayers was a valuable leader for a B-R team that continued its recent run of postseason success.
“She definitely was an outstanding leader, especially for the younger girls we had on our team,” Lovell said. “We had a mix of six seniors and then the rest were actually ninth and 10th graders. So Malayna kind of took some of those younger girls under her wing and just kind of stepped up. She came into this year and wanted to be a positive role model, she wanted to put the team on her back so to speak and I think that she was pretty successful at that.”