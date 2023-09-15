FREWSBURG — Riti Anumalasetty earned a win at third singles and the Huskies won both doubles matches to claim a road girls tennis win on Thursday.
Olean defeated Frewsburg 3-2.
Anumalasetty won a first-set tiebreaker and took the second for a 7-6, 6-3 sweep. Faith Schreiber and Lina Chauhdry won at first doubles for Olean, while Ava Smith and Lilli Khettry took second doubles, both in straight sets.
Grace Kutschke won first singles and Haleigh Albright won second singles for Frewsburg.
FRIDAY
Alfred-Almond 5, Fillmore 0
FILLMORE — Lena Tucker and Kirra Bentley took their second singles match to a tiebreak, but fell 10-9 in the closest match of the day for Fillmore.
Candy Zhou, Jen Bensley and Ellie Drozeski won singles matches for Alfred-Almond.
AT FILLMORE
Alfred-Almond 5, Fillmore 0
Singles: Zhou (AA) 10-2 Schilke; Bensley (AA) 10-3 Mahoney; Drozeski (AA) 10-4 Hopkins
Doubles: Schreiber/Eleshaski (AA) 10-4 Morley/Knapp; Bordeaux/Geiger (AA) 10-9 (6) Tucker/Bentley
AT FREWSBURG
Olean 3, Frewsburg 2
Singles: Kutschke (F) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) Scordo; Albright (F) 6-3, 6-3 Trudeau; Anumalasetty (O) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 Lander
Doubles: Schreiber/Chauhdry (O) 6-1, 6-3 Golab/Harvey; Smith/Khettry (O) 6-1, 6-2 Grey/Lobb