The Jets are so bad that a quarterback can throw three touchdowns in a blowout win over Adam Gase’s team and get benched for it.
The Dolphins decided Tuesday to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tua Tagovailoa, despite the fact that Fitzpatrick had the Dolphins on the fringe of contention at 3-3 after two blowouts over the Jets and 49ers.
Fitzpatrick was always supposed to be a placeholder for the Dolphins as they tanked and then drafted Tagovailoa No. 5 overall this spring. And there’s some logic to the move, as the Dolphins have a bye week coming up. But why not ride Fitzpatrick while he’s (relatively) hot, completing 70% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns in his last two games? And why force Tagovailoa to make his NFL debut against Aaron Donald and the Rams?
The better question is: Why not? Fitzpatrick was perfectly fine, but seeing what you have in Tagovailoa is more important than trying to squeeze out an 8-8 season in a possibly bad AFC East. Tagovailoa took five snaps in garbage time against the Jets on Sunday, completing two passes for nine yards. Now he’ll have to make his NFL debut against an actual NFL team.
