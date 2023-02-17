The brackets will be different.
The sites will be different. They’ll even be wrestled on different weekends.
At District 9’s two upcoming championship wrestling tournaments, however, the goal will be the same for all involved – survive and advance.
The large schools will first compete at the District 4/9 Class 3A tournament this weekend. A week later, the small ones will do battle in D9 Class 2A.
Five local champions return and a dozen more figure to be in the running for their first title. Whether they strike gold or not, however, each wrestler will seek the top-four or top-five placement required for a regional berth.
BRADFORD HIGH is one of three District 9 teams headed to the combined D4/9 Class 3A tournament, where it will join DuBois and Punxsutawney — plus Williamsport, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Columbia Montour from District 4 — at Jersey Shore Area High School.
A top-five placement will be required for a wrestler to advance to the subsequent Northwest Regional tournament.
“You need to focus on what has worked for you this season,” Bradford coach Stefan Chaussard said. “This week was a lot of working on our go-to takedowns and what works for each individual.”
Headlining Bradford’s postseason entrants are a pair of wrestlers at opposite ends of their high school career.
Senior 160-pounder Lucas Laktash, who carries a 28-6 season record, won a District title as a freshman. He’ll seek a return trip to regionals and beyond after finishing 3rd at Districts and 5th in the region last season.
Freshman 145-pounder Jordan Thompson, meanwhile, will make his postseason debut after a 24-7 regular season.
“At this point, it’s about surviving and moving onto the next tournament,” Chaussard said. “You don’t have to be perfect but you need to be good enough to move on. Leave everything on the mat regardless of how much time is left or what the score is. As long as there’s time on the clock, there’s a chance, and as long as you’re advancing, you have a chance to move on (to regionals).”
Perhaps more significant than the teams in the Class 3A field, however, are the ones which won’t be there. Clearfield and St. Marys both dropped to Class 2A this season, and as two of the area’s current wrestling powers, will make the Class 2A tournament even deeper than it already was.
PORT ALLEGANY will bring a customarily-strong contingent to Clarion.
Sophomore heavyweight Carson Neely is the only local wrestler who carries a perfect record into the tournament. At 27-0, the budding star will look to finish his breakout season with a postseason run that could end in Hershey.
Rylan Arnold, a 152-pounder with a 22-8 record, also hopes to make postseason noise for the first time. Other top Port contenders include 215-pounder Miska Young (23-3), who was 3rd at Districts and 5th at Regionals last year, 114-pounder Ian O’Shea (20-10), who was 5th at Districts, and 189-pounder Juuso Young (15-4), who was 4th at Districts.
Coudersport will bring a group of contenders, too, including 215-pounder Gavyn Ayers (13-2), who was 4th at Districts last season.
“We’ve been working hard the last few weeks, using the (Allegheny Mountain League Wrestling Tournament) as a guage to see where we’re at with some of the guys,” Coudy coach Tom Storey said. “All season long has been about getting better, learning from every match we wrestle and getting ready for Districts.”
John Wright has enjoyed an 18-8 season at 172 after placing 4th at Districts last year and 285-pounder Cooper Rossman, who was 5th in D9 last year, enters the postseason at 19-5. Ayers and Rossman wrestled thrilling matches against Miska Young and Neely in Monday’s AML finals, two matchups they had seen before and could see again.
“The mental aspect is a tough one and we faced that a few weeks ago against Port,” Storey said. “A couple of our guys had tough matches and I think it was the mental aspect that held them back… It’s another thing we kind of ratched up over the last couple weeks. We have some guys who have been here the last couple years so we expect good things out of them. It will be interesting to see how Clearfield and St. Marys factor in but I think we have a good chance to send a few guys forward to Regionals.”
Other top local contenders include Oswayo Valley 107-pounder Andrew Coriaty (16-4), Ridgway 107-pounder Michael Copella (17-6) and Cameron County 189-pounder Beau Azzato (11-4).
Saturday’s Class 3A tournament is set to begin at 10 a.m. Top-five finishers will advance to the Northwest Regional Feb. 24-25, which will be wrestled at Altoona.
Top-four finishers in Class 2A will advance to the Northwest Regional March 3-4, held at Sharon. Qualifiers from both classes will wrestle at the PIAA tournament March 9-11.