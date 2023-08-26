The Cardinals are hungry for more. The dominant force in Class D football that is Randolph once again expects to succeed following last season’s New York State Final Four appearance.
An untarnished record followed the Cardinals into their state semifinal game against reigning Class D football state champions. And while Randolph put up a fight, they tasted defeat for the first time. When it comes to the state championship push, head coach Brent Brown credits the exemplary group of players that he had at his disposal.
“Last year, we had a super bunch of guys,” he said. “We got knocked off in the state semis by Tioga, who has won back-to-back state championships. It was a good game, we put the ball on the ground a few times where I think we had them there. Obviously they’re a good team, but that was a really good bunch of fun bunch (of players). We lost a boatload.”
That boatload is a large point of emphasis for Brown and his coaching staff this season. With nearly their entire first team having left, the Cardinals have been relying on the development of players this offseason. This is new to Brown, however he remains confident in his squad’s ability.
“That group of seniors … started when they were in ninth grade. So as those years went on, we just kind of picked up where we left off,” he said. “This is really the first time in a few years we’ve had to start from scratch. (But) the kids put in a lot of work in summertime and we got just about everything in right now. Next week will be a game week so we’re just about on schedule. They’ve worked hard.”
Luckily for Brown, the numbers for his program remain high. With more than 30 players on the roster this, 24 are returners. While these players might not all have the experience of being a starter, what he has seen in the offseason has given him confidence that as his team maneuvers through the season, they will only get more comfortable.
“The good news is that our numbers are good,” Brown said. “We have 36 this year, so we have a lot of kids to pick from. We are not very experienced when you’re losing that many kids. So the kids that are returning those few starters, obviously we’re looking at them to be leaders, and the kids have practiced real well. Right now, it’s just one of those things that we have to get better week-by-week and you know, hopefully by the playoffs we’ll have a little experience under our belt and we’ll be a tough out.”
No matter the level of experience or depth that his team may have, Brown is aware that people may be questioning their ability to succeed without the group of players that he lost. He doesn’t see it that way. In fact, all of the goals have remained the same. While he acknowledged the strength of the teams around them, the focus remains on improving each day and make it to the sectional final.
“Nobody is going to expect us to do well when you lose that group of kids, but you know, they expect that by the time we get to the playoffs, our goals are always the same,” Brown said. “We want to get a home playoff game. You want to get into that game to make it to The Ralph (Highmark Stadium) … then it’s step-by-step. We have some tough teams in our league so it’s difficult. There’s some experience on F/E, certainly CSP and we have CSP early. So it’ll be tough, but we’re hoping we get better week-by-week and then by the end of the year, we’ll be rolling.”
Another thing that is remaining unchanged within the Cardinals program is the offensive and defensive scheme. A tough run game followed by a strike downfield creating a combination that has proved devastating for opponents. Defensively, Brown emphasizes hard work and dedication to learning their roles.
“We’re Randolph, and if you know anything about Randolph, that’s what we do,” he said. “We don’t throw very much. A lot of our stuff is play action. You know, we cheat a little bit on the run and then we’ll take a shot. That’s what we do, and we won’t change from that. Defensively, we’ve plugged some guys in and I think they’ve learned (their jobs) now they gotta get good at them. I think defensively we should be pretty, pretty good.”
With continued success the focal point of the Cardinals’ aspirations this season, Brown reflected on how special it is for his players to experience playing in the state tournament. Speaking from experience, Brown noted how when it gets into the dog days of the season, the intensity cranks up and games mean more, but that doesn’t take away from the fun.
“There’s nothing better. I mean, getting to the dome, obviously, is even a step better. And we’ve done that. But everything gets really serious. Practices get more serious [and] everything is a lot of fun. Because it means something, it’s not just another game. It means something and it’s a lot of fun.”
This season, it is full steam ahead for the Cardinals. With sights set on another appearance at Highmark Stadium, Randolph is relying on a relatively new starting lineup, one which has shown little wavering in terms of dedication according to Brown. For his squad, the message remains the same: “plug away and get better and get there.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Griffin Nelson, junior, 5-11, 165, kicker
Tristen Farnham, senior, 6-0, 170, running back/safety
Maverick Adams, senior, 6-1, 200, running back/linebacker
Talon Rowland, senior, 6-1, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
Jacob Dexter, senior, 6-1, 210, offensive line/defensive end
Elial Bryan, senior, 5-11, 225, offensive line/defensive end
ALSO LETTERING were:
Nate Hahn, junior, 6-1, 210, tight end/defensive line
Ethan Johnson, senior, 5-10, 210, offensive line/defensive line
David Malone, junior, 6-0, 200, offensive line/defensive line
Cameron Taylor, senior, 6-3, 225, offensive line/defensive line
Connor Hardin, junior, 5-11, 220, offensive line/defensive line
Gavin Stearns, senior, 6-2, 190, offensive line/defensive end
Caleb Dewald, senior, 5-10, 150, offensive line/defensive line
Allen Root, junior, 5-11, 190, offensive line/defensive line
Wyatt Weaver, junior, 5-9, 160, running back/defensive end
Mason Garman, senior, 6-0, 190, wide receiver/defensive back
Warrier Kaltenbach, junior, 6-0, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Connor Braley, junior, 5-10, 175, running back/linebacker
Dom Clark, junior, 5-9, 145, wide receiver/safety
Michael Bohall, senior, 5-9, 170, running back/defensive end
David Root, senior, 6-0, 185, tight end/defensive end
Baker Huntington, junior, 6-1, 175, tight end/defensive end
Calan Gumhalter, senior, 5-8, 135, wide receiver/ defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Rowland, Jaxon Morrison (soph., 6-0, 160)
Running Backs: Farnham, Braley, Adams, Bohall, Weaver, Kevin Herrington (soph., 5-10, 170), Joe Tagliarino (soph., 5-8, 150)
Ends/Receivers: Gumhalter, Clark, Rowland, Huntington, Kaltenbach, Garman, D. Root, Gavin Larson (soph., 5-8, 130)
Guards/Tackles: Dexter, Malone, Hahn, Bryan, Taylor, Dewald, Hardin, Nieman, Izaia Dowdy (soph., 6-2, 270), Alexander George (soph., 6-5, 300), Bryson Pitts (soph., 5-8, 150), Kalen Suber (soph., 5-5, 145), Mason Finch (soph., 5-9, 170)
Centers: Stearns, A. Root, Hunter Foster (soph., 5-11, 200)
Kickers: Nelson
Defense
Ends: Huntington, Bryan, Stearns, Weaver, Bohall
Down Linemen/Tackles: Dowdy, Foster, George, Hardin, Taylor, Johnson, Hahn, Malone
Linebackers: Braley, Adams, Finch, Pitts, Dallas Green (soph., 5-8, 145)
Defensive Backs: Farnham, Gumhalter, Larson Morrison, Tagliarino, Herrington, Rowland, Clark, Kaltenbach, Garman, Reagan Smith (soph., 5-6, 140)
THE SCHEDULE:
September
2 — at Fredonia, 7 p.m.
8 — Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 7 p.m.
16 — at Bishop Timon, 2 p.m.
22 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
29 — Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Wilson, 7 p.m.
13 — Portville, 7 p.m.
20 — at Gowanda Pine Valley, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Ridgway