ORCHARD PARK — The odds tell a weird tale as it relates to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Tomorrow night when the Bills host the Packers at Highmark Stadium, Green Bay will be a 10.5-point underdog – it had been 11.5 earlier in the week, but we’ll get to Rodgers’ role a bit later.
To be sure, Buffalo should be favored.
At 5-1, it has the AFC’s best record and is the NFL’s second highest-scoring team (29 points per game) and leads the league in both average yards and passing yards. Defensively, the Bills have surrendered the fewest points (13.5), yards and passing yards per game and also top the league in interceptions (10) and own the lowest opponent passer rating.
Still, these are the Packers, one of the National Football League’s legendary franchises. The past three seasons, they’ve gone 13-3, 13-3, 13-4. But this season after a 3-1 start they’ve lost three-straight and are 3-4 after an embarrassing 23-21 loss to the Commanders last Sunday in Washington.
Of Green Bay’s three wins, one was an overtime decision against the Patriots at Lambeau and besides being hammered 23-7 in the opener at Minnesota, there were two galling losses to the New York teams in consecutive weeks, 27-22 to the Giants in London and 27-10 to the Jets in Green Bay.
THE STAGGERING start has caused Packers fans to wonder whether Rodgers, a Hall-of-Famer-to-be, is beginning his inevitable slide into decline now five weeks from his 39th birthday.
No longer is he offering the condescending suggestion – “R-E-L-A-X” – he issued to Green Bay fans when the team was struggling several years back.
His numbers this year aren’t bad, 11 touchdowns versus three interceptions with 67% completions and a respectable 94.9 passer rating. But he hasn’t been as sharp as in recent seasons nor have the Packers, who have been sloppy and mistake-prone. In seven games they’ve fumbled 15 times – though losing only six – and let Rodgers be sacked on that same number of occasions.
In a national radio interview earlier this week, he called out his offense, not by name, but indicated that it was time for those making persistent errors to be benched in favor of hungry, young counterparts.
“We’ve gotta get our best 11 on the field and if that means going with different personnel groups, then we’ll have to do that,” Rodgers said. “We can’t have the same double-digit, 15-plus mental errors and expect to move the ball efficiently.
“We’ve just got to play better. There’s a number of plays in every phase that we could have done better (against Washington). The margin of error is so tight. A couple of calls don’t necessarily go our way and we don’t execute at all on offense in certain situations – simple things (and) we’re behind the sticks, penalties, dropping balls, not putting balls in the right spot. It’s not winning football.”
BUT NONE of that recent history is a comfort to Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
“They have Aaron Rodgers, he’s a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer quarterback, a terrific football player and he’s more than capable of leading this team and putting it on his back,” he said.
“They’re a football team that’s had success in the past. I know they’ve hit a bump in the road of late, but it’s still so early in our season. They’ve got enough time to right the ship and they’ve got the right guy leading them to get that done.”
As for defending Rodgers, Frazier said, “He’s probably seen just about any defense you can show him, so it would be tough to trick him. For us it will come back to fundamentals and technique and being able to execute our defense … that gives us a chance.
“When I’ve watched the tape … they’re so close to breaking through as an offensive unit, so you know that they’re capable. This happens to teams at times where you get into a little bit of a rut and you just need things to begin to click to really hit your stride and they strike me as a team like that.”
Frazier added, “They’re not far away from an offensive explosion, so we’ve got to do a good job of being where we’re supposed to be and execute our defense. To me, they’re a lot closer than the scores would indicate. Even last Sunday (loss at Washington) they were just a play or two away from winning the ballgame.
“We’re going to have to play our best game of the season to have success.”
AND WITH those odds for tomorrow night’s game, there’s an interesting statistic.
In 234 career starts, regular-season and playoffs, Rodgers has never been more than an 8.5-point underdog according to ESPN research. That’s the most by any quarterback to have never been a double-digit dog in the Super Bowl era … until this meeting with the Bills.
For the record, Rodgers is 0-4 as a touchdown-or-more underdog.
