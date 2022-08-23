Ridgway

Twelve letterwinners return from last year’s 8-4 team for 15th-year coach Mark Heindl at Ridgway. Pictured are, front row (from left): Luke Zimmerman, Brady Heindl, Marcus Crane, Jackson Kelpeck and Eric Hoffman. Back row: Alex Merritt, Nicky Myers, Mikey Steis, Aaron Sorg, Aiden Zimmerman, Rayce Milliard and Cam Larkin.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

RIDGWAY, Pa. — A roster reload is nothing new to the Ridgway football team.

The Elkers, despite enduring the same graduation turnover as every other high school, haven’t had a losing season since 2015. After another sizable group of seniors departed this past offseason, Ridgway will look to successfully transition again.

