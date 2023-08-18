PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — The goal was to reach a crescendo, to achieve the final payoff that seemed promised in 2019, when it began the rebuilding process with three budding stars in the backfield.
And after four years of progress, the Port Allegany football team did just that.
Last fall, in the final act for Drew Evens, Blaine Moses and Noah Archer, the Gators forged one of the best seasons in program history, tying a record with 12 victories, claiming the District 9 Class A championship and winning a state playoff game before falling in the PIAA quarterfinals. That run also included a perfect 7-0 mark en route to a D-9 Region 2 regular-season crown.
For Port, though, despite losing its “Big 3,” the show seems far from over. In fact, its goal now is to produce a worthy encore.
“Two-thousand-twenty-two is 2022,” said veteran coach Justin Bienkowski, who led that squad to a final mark of 12-2 while earning both Region 2 and Big 30 Coach of the Year honors. “Those (three) guys were special, it was special to be part of it. But we want to make 2023 count.”
And there are at least five initial reasons to believe they will.
PORT RETURNS all five starters from last year’s standout offensive line, a group that paved the way for one of the most relentless rushing attacks in the area. Included in that group are Miska Young, the reigning Region 2 Lineman of the Year, brother Juuso and fellow D-9 all-star Carson Neely, who reached the heavyweight semifinals in last March’s PIAA state wrestling tournament. It’s a quintet, ranging from 215-255 pounds, that figures to further stake its claim as the best in the Big 30.
“They’re all bigger, they’re all faster, they’re all leaner, they run incredibly fast,” Bienkowski said. “I’m telling you, man, if we stay healthy up front. … It’s not often that you have all five guys returning, and every one of them does multiple sports. They made themselves better in the offseason, they didn’t rest on the laurels (of last year). They did everything the right way.”
THE GATORS return a central figure in the backfield: Peyton Stiles, who started, and was highly productive, as a slot back in each of the last two seasons and will transition into the featured role this fall. But now they’re set to plug three sophomores — Nick Wilfong (quarterback), Aiden Bliss (fullback) and Tristan Kiser (slot) — into the positions of those departed seniors.
And though there will almost certainly be growing pains, their rugged, veteran line should help make that transition easier.
“It’s the best possible scenario we could ask for,” Bienkowski noted. “Those five men that we have in front of those guys give us a safety net and a sense of security that I don’t think most ninth- and 10th-grade kids have. I think there’s an element of, ‘I got some dudes in front of me.’ And the guys up front are supportive of the young pups behind them. I can rest easy with those guys up there.”
YES, PORT suffered as significant a graduation loss as any. Evens was a four-year starting quarterback and all three were Big 30 all-stars, with Moses being named Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year.
“Any time you lose the caliber of human beings that Blaine, Drew and Noah are, your program isn’t gonna be as good,” Bienkowski acknowledged. “(But it was more) the leadership that those three brought to our program, not only for the four years they played for us, but they’d been around the program since they could walk.
“We’re not looking for anybody to fill their shoes per se on the field. That’s gonna happen, it has to happen. We change jerseys and we move on. The hole we’re trying to fill is that leadership.”
Two weeks into what Bienkowski described as a “great” practice period and just seven days shy of their anticipated season-opener against Ridgway, the Gators have begun to do that. And they’ve got a crop of skilled players that their head coach believes is capable of carrying the torch.
Wilfong’s a three-sport athlete who started at corner last season and tied Evens for the team lead in interceptions. He’ll form a battery with his center brother, Levi. Bliss, at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, is built in the same bruising mold as Moses. Stiles was a jack-of-all-trades last fall, contributing 400 receiving yards, 210 rushing yards and a pair of kickoff return touchdowns. A team heartbeat-type player, he’s ready to take on an even larger role this fall.
“Those guys aren’t Drew, Blaine and Noah, but they also have a skillset that maybe Drew, Blaine and Noah didn’t have,” Bienkowski pointed out. “And the good thing with our young guys: Yes, they’re only 10th-graders, but they got to see it last year. They got to see the community support, they got to see playing in the snow, they got to see what it took to win a district title. They experienced it, and that counts for something.”
FOR PORT, the 2022 campaign is fully in the rearview. But there are elements, both good and bad, Bienkowski said, that it will hope to learn from heading into the new season. And there’s one primary theme that remains: Family.
The current seniors have a particularly tight bond with last year’s seniors, the “Big 3” of whom showed the way and have remained part of it, as Evens and Archer have participated in practice and Moses has stayed on as a volunteer coach. And though it’ll bring that mentality into 2023, this year’s team has also set a different goal for itself:
Let’s carve our own path.
“It’s not necessarily ‘win the league, win a district title, make states,’” Bienkowski said. “We very rarely talk about that. It’s, ‘let’s write our own story.’ I think we’re ready to just come out and show that we put ourselves on the map from a linemen perspective last year; this year, it’s going to be a matter of, let’s just try to dominate.
“Our focus is going to be on putting our best foot forward; we want to make sure that we’re putting ourselves in a position to matter in November and December.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Peyton Stiles, senior, 5-11, 175, running back/linebacker
Levi Wilfong, senior, 6-0, 225, center
Miska Young, senior, 6-3, 240, right guard/defensive end
Braylon Button, senior, 6-4, 215, right tackle/defensive end
Juuso Young, junior, 6-2, 230, left tackle/defensive tackle
Carson Neely, junior, 6-1, 255, left guard/defensive tackle
Aiden Bliss, sophomore, 6-1, 190, running back/linebacker
Tristan Kiser, sophomore, 5-7, 155, end/linebacker
Nick Wilfong, sophomore, 5-7, 140, quarterback/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING were:
Austin Freer, senior, 6-1, 190, defensive line
Kole Kisko, senior, 6-4, 215, line both ways
Jake Causer, junior, 6-2, 160, end/linebacker
Payton Yeager, junior, 6-1, 185, offensive line/linebacker
Jarrod Funk, sophomore, 6-5, 190, end/defensive back
Ethan Tarbox, sophomore, 6-1, 225, offensive line/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: N. Wilfong
Running Backs: Stiles, Bliss, Isaac Postlewait (fr., 5-4, 135), Aiden Smith (sr., 5-8, 160)
Ends/Receivers: Kiser, Funk, Causer, Kellen Veilleux (fr., 5-8, 150), Liam Hawver (fr., 5-9, 150), Colton Crowe (sr., 6-1, 175), Julian Kaple (so., 5-5, 145), Alex Smith (sr., 6-3, 190), Henry Troupe (sr., 6-0, 200), Kaleb Smoker (jr., 6-1, 170), Valon McFall (fr., 5-6, 140), Collin Abledinger (fr., 5-7, 145), Bradley Stilson (fr., 5-4, 135), Brendin Pfenninger (fr., 5-8, 150)
Offensive Linemen: L. Wilfong, M. Young, Button, Ju. Young, Neely, Kisko, Tyler Filhart (jr., 6-1, 185), Yeager, Brayden Babcock (so., 6-1, 235), Tarbox, Garrin Wright (fr., 6-0, 175), Jackson Young (fr., 5-10, 165)
Defense
Defensive Line: Ju. Young, Neely, M. Young, Button, Babcock, Wright, Ja. Young, Kisko, Freer
Linebackers: Stiles, Bliss, Kiser, Yeager, Filhart, Crowe, Causer, Tarbox, Troupe, Gavin Moses (fr., 5-10, 165)
Defensive Backs: N. Wilfong, Funk, Postlewait, Kaple, McFall, Abledinger, Veilleux, Hawver, Pfenninger, Stilson
Kickers/Punters: Funk, Button
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — Ridgway, 7 p.m.
September
1 — at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
8 — Smethport, 7 p.m.
15 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
22 — at Brockway, 7 p.m.
30 — Kane, 1:30 p.m.
October
7 — Union/A-C Valley, 1:30 p.m.
13 — at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
20 — Keystone, 7 p.m.
27 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Salamanca