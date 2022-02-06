DUNKIRK — Three members of the Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team turned in one one of their better individual efforts of the year.
And as a result, the Gators picked up one of their nicest wins of the season.
Gianna DeRose totaled 18 points and five steals and A-L rode a big second quarter to a 53-41 triumph over Dunkirk in a CCAA West I matchup on Saturday. Maddie Callen had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, plus two steals and three blocks, and Emily Lippert contributed 13 points and four rebounds. Anna Wolfgang grabbed six rebounds for the Gators.
A-L was trailing 11-10 after the first quarter, but outscored the Marauders 111-3 over the next eight minutes to bring a 21-14 lead into the break. Coach Katie Duggan’s team then pumped in 19 third-quarter points while extending the advantage to 40-28 heading into the fourth.
“We came out flat in the first quarter,” said Duggan, whose team bounced back from a 51-31 loss to Olean earlier in the week. “We came out in the second quarter and (played well). We’ve been working hard in practice and the girls really played well together as a team. The girls are playing well and are headed into a very busy schedule the last three weeks.”
The Gators (4-8) are scheduled to play six games over the next 10 days. Dunkirk fell to 1-14.
CCAA EASTEllicottville 40, Pine Valley 35SOUTH DAYTON — Ryah Quinn posted a near-double-double of nine points and nine rebounds to spark Ellicottville to its 10th win of the year.
Allison Rowland (6 points) racked up 14 rebounds and six steals while Dalayla Alexander (8 points) collected five rebounds, five assists and six steals for the Eagles (10-5). Emilee Ruiz (7 points) contributed five assists and four steals and Harley Ficek grabbed eight rebounds.
Ellicottville used a 13-3 second quarter to take an 18-8 halftime lead before holding off a Pine Valley (6-8) rally in the fourth quarter.
NORTH TIEROtto-Eldred 53, Coudersport 35COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Bri Heller racked up a career-high 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks to key Otto-Eldred.
Katie Sheeler had 17 points and racked up 10 steals as first-place O-E won a battle of the league’s top two teams. The Terrors (16-1, 14-0) jumped out to a 14-5 lead, brought a 24-16 lead into the break and used a 19-9 third quarter to pull away.
“Bri was absolutely dominant inside,” said O-E coach Shawn Gray, whose team has won 15-straight. “(Sheeler) was fearless attacking the basket. (Anna) Merry played fantastic at both ends and was relentless for 32 minutes. Brooke Close and Hannah Gordon played great floor games and made contributions the box score doesn’t show.”
Emma Chambers had 11 points and five rebounds for Coudersport (12-6, 10-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Cassadaga Valley 41, Salamanca 25FREDONIA — Emiley Anderson drained four 3-pointers en route to 20 points to lead Cassadaga Valley to a win at SUNY Fredonia.
The Cougars (5-10) used an 18-2 second quarter to bring a 28-9 lead into the break before extending the lead to 20 heading into the fourth. Lexly McComber (6 points) pulled down 12 rebounds while Bella Wolfe (7 points) grabbed 10 boards and Makenzie Crouse had seven boards for Salamanca (5-9, 4-3).
AT FREDONIA Salamanca (25)
K. Crouse 1 1-2 3, Wolfe 2 3-8 7, Oakes 2 0-0 4, McComber 3 0-0 6, Monahan 1 0-2 2, Maybe 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 5-14 25.
Cassadaga Valley (41)
H. Anderson 1 1-2 3, E. Anderson 8 0-0 20, Hopkins 3 1-2 7, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Hattaway 1 0-2 2, Jasinski 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 2-8 41. Salamanca 7 9 18 25 Cassadaga Vall. 10 28 38 41
Three-point goals: Sala. (none); CV 5 (E. Anderson). Total fouls: Sala. 7, CV 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT COUDERSPORT, Pa. Otto-Eldred (53)
Heller 8 3-8 19, Sheeler 7 1-2 17, Merry 3 0-0 8, Gordon 1 2-2 4, Close 0 2-2 2, Drummond 1 0-0 2, Rhinehart 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 9-16 53.
Coudersport (35)
Chambers 3 3-4 11, Porterfield 2 2-4 8, Myers 2 2-2 6, Frame 1 2-2 5, S. Myers 1 0-0 3, Rigas 1 0-0 2, Wonderly 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 9-14 35. Otto-Eldred 14 24 43 53 Coudersport 5 16 25 35
Three-point goals: O-E 4 (Sheeler 2, Merry 2); Coudy 6 (Porterfield 2, Chambers 2, S. Myers, Frame). Total fouls: O-E 15, Coudy 14. Fouled out: None.