WILLIAMSVILLE — The Olean softball team fell just short of glory in a low-scoring pitcher’s duel Thursday night.
The Huskies lost to Depew, 2-1, in the Class B-1 championship played at Williamsville North High School, narrowly missing out on their first sectional title since 2019.
After Depew and Olean combined for 70 runs in their quarter and semifinal victories, defense and pitching ruled the day Thursday. Depew’s Jordan Kanick and Olean’s Kiley Anastasia each threw admirably in a matchup of two teams who have been no stranger to the Class B-1 Final in recent years.
“We knew coming into the season, it would be us and Depew if things played out like it should be,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “I know Jordan is a great pitcher. Kiley was phenomenal for us. We knew runs were going to be at a premium. It’s just two good pitchers going at each other. We kept them off-balance, they kept us off-balance. We just got the short end of the stick.”
KANICK, a junior, held what had been a potent Olean offense mostly in check. She struck out 10 batters, walked three, gave up three singles and didn’t allow an earned run.
“She was jacked up for the game, she was throwing hard and she hits her spots,” Anastasia said. “High school kids have a tough time hitting the outside corner because they want to pull everything. She hit her spots and we struggled.”
Anastasia, for her part, stymied a Depew lineup that had scored more than 20 runs in each of its first two playoff games. She struck out five, and didn’t allow an extra base hit. Depew batters showed patience, working eight walks, but Anastasia stepped up when it mattered, stranding 11 runners. She used her formidable changeup to force Depew’s power hitters to get under the ball, preventing a lot of line drive hits and leading to eight fly outs and four pop outs.
“We pretty much relied on her curveball and her changeup today, that’s all we threw,” Anastasia said. “We tried to beat the outside corner so they couldn’t drive the ball. I knew (Mia Vannelli) and (Jordan Kanick), if you throw it over the plate, they’re going to smash it. She just elevates it when I ask her too and she changes speeds when you throw it slower. She hits all parameters of the strike zone, which I think is hard. That’s why she’s hard to hit.”
THE HUSKIES started strong, putting runners in scoring position each of the first three innings. But they were unable to string together enough offense to get any of them across home plate. Depew made them pay for that in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Ella Pagano and Emma Hill worked walks before Vannelli knocked in the game’s first run with a single.
After a scoreless top of the fourth, Depew got back to work in the bottom half of the inning. The Wildcats loaded the bases for Pagano, who worked a walk to give her squad a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Olean attempted to stage a rally. JoJo Gibbons hustled her way to an infield single before Makenna Pancio joined her on base with her own base knock. With two outs and two on, Kanick struck out Ariel Maine, seemingly ending the inning. But catcher Ellyse Rogowski dropped the ball.
Maine started to walk back to the dugout, but quickly realized Rogowski had dropped the ball. She began to run toward first in what initially seemed to be a futile effort, until Rogowski’s throw drew the first baseman off the bag, preventing the out. Gibbons came all the way around from second to score.
Suddenly, the tying run was at second base, the Huskies had been given new life. But Kanick cut through the noise of the rowdy Olean bench to strike out Amy Campbell and end the inning. The Huskies went down in order to end the game in the top of the seventh.
“I was hoping for a little bit more of an emotional swing and we could squeak another one in to tie it up,” Anastasia said. That’s just something you never expect to happen, especially when you’re playing a team of this caliber. That was a break that we just didn’t take advantage of.”
THE LOSS marks the final game in an Olean uniform for four-year seniors Anastasia, Gibbons, Pancio and Hannah Nelson. Anastasia showed emotion when talking about this quartet of seniors, which includes his daughter.
“My daughter’s a senior, we have four good seniors and they’re going to be gone,” Anastasia said. “So, that’s going to be tough. It’s going to be tough to replace those four girls. The rest of our team is young, but those four girls are tough to replace.”
The Huskies came into the season with a goal of building on a 2021 season that saw them make it to the 2021 Class B-1 semifinals. They made it to the finals this year, and were close to making it even further.
“I’m proud of the girls, proud of our season,” Anastasia said. “I wish it would have ended a little differently, but that’s the game."