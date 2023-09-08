OLEAN – For Olean High School football coach Phil Vecchio, it’s not all that bad.
Sure the Huskies have suffered a pair of lopsided losses to start the season – the latest a 27-8 Section 6, Class B-3 setback to Depew at Bradner Stadium on Friday night – but the effort provides hope that OHS can rebound.
“I know what the scoreboard said, I really do,” Vecchio said. “But I thought we played with a lot better intensity. There was some hitting out there. I thought our defense played well. It was just that one play. So many times we were one play away from getting off the field and getting a turnover on downs. We just didn’t make that play.
“I thought we moved the ball up and down the field in some places,” he added. “If we score a couple of times to make it 20-14, momentum changes and things would be different if we cash in those opportunities. When an opportunity presents itself, we have to capitalize.”
In contrast to 28-6 season-opening loss in which Olean was thoroughly outplayed, Vecchio’s team had its chances to make this one closer.
Depew (2-0, 2-0 league) had to convert fourth downs to maintain each of its three first half scoring drives. Meanwhile, the Huskies failed to make good on a fourth down inside the Depew 30 on their opening possession and had a sure touchdown slip through the hands of an open receiver early in the third quarter.
Depew went into halftime with a 20-0 lead thanks to three long marches. The Wildcats also had an onside kick recovery and kept the OHS offense sidelined for all but 1 minute, 25 seconds of a 17:30 stretch that bridged the first and second quarters.
Justin Refermat opened the scoring for the Wildcats on a 1-yard carry two plays after quarterback Thomas Che kept the drive alive with a 6-yard fourth down run.
After the Huskies failed to gain a first down, Depew moved 87 yards on 13 plays, culminating in a Tyler Pagano 30-yard catch-and-run TD on fourth-and-8.
The Wildcats recovered the ensuing onside kick and went 47 yards, finishing with a 25-yard Brayden Hoch touchdown reception. Again, Che had a fourth-down run that extended the march.
Depew attempted three onside kicks. The successful one allowed the Wildcats to control possession for nearly 12 straight minutes of clock time.
“That was a point of emphasis for us,” Vecchio said of the onside attempts. “The (Depew kicker) did it two or three times last week, too. We didn’t field the ball. We were ready for it and we knew it. It’s just one of those things with high school kids. We didn’t make the play.”
Depew held a 14-minute advantage in time of possession and outgained OHS 327 to 161.
The Wildcats applied the finishing touches with a near 8-minute drive in the fourth quarter that concluded with Che’s 4-yard rushing score.
Che finished 13 of 17 for 193 yards and two TDs, while Refermat ran for 89 yards on 14 carries for the winners, who topped Tonawanda 39-12 in Week 1.
“Depew is a good team,” Vecchio said. “They’re 2-0. They have a nice running attack. Their quarterback can throw it well. They’re a well-balanced team. They tightened up when they needed to tighten up, where we didn’t do that.”
Isaiah Smith produced Olean’s lone score on a 34-yard reception from Joe Mest (7 of 23 passing) in the final seconds. He finished with 95 yards on five catches.
Ryan Isenberg led the Huskies on the ground with 75 yards on 11 attempts.
Defensively, Isenberg, Blake Kinnaird, and Noah Gallo registered seven tackles each. Aaron Vincent added five tackles and a sack.
Starting a season with consecutive losses isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Huskies, who lost their first three games of the 2021 season before bouncing back with four wins in the next five outings. They stay home to face Alden next Friday.
“We need to go 1-0 this week,” Vecchio said. “I know that’s a cliche. Alden had a big win Week 1. I don’t know how they did tonight. They have to come down here, and we have to play a little better. We have to get one in the left-hand column and go from there. That’s all we can do.”
AT OLEAN
Depew 6 14 0 7 – 27
Olean High 0 0 0 8 – 8
First Quarter
Depew – Justin Refermat 1 run (74 yards, 10 plays); kick failed, 6-0
Second Quarter
Depew – Tyler Pagano 30 pass from Thomas Che (87 yards, 10 plays); run failed, 12-0
Depew – Brayden Hoach 24 pass from Che (47 yards, 8 plays after onside kick recovery); Devon Ross pass from Che, 20-
Fourth Quarter
Depew – Che 4 run (73 yards, 11 plays); Edwin Soto-Martinez kick, 27-0
Olean High – Isaiah Smith 34 pass from Joe Mest (34 yards, 1 play); Ryan Isenberg run, 27-8
TEAM STATISTICS
Depew OHS
First Downs 18 9
Rushes-Yards 38-134 17-66
Passing Yards 193 95
Comp-Att-int 13-17-0 7-23-0
Total Yards 327 161
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 1-5 3-20
Punts-Avg 0-0 1-38.0
Total Plays 55 40