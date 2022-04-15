SALAMANCA — Maddox DeLong’s bat and glove helped the Allegany-Limestone baseball team get above .500 heading into league play.
DeLong went 4-for-5 with three extra base hits — two triples and a double — and three runs scored at the plate. He also, according to Salamanca coach Greg Herrick, took “probably 2-3 hits away” with a couple of slick plays at shortstop. Behind him, the Gators earned a 9-4 road victory over Salamanca in non-league action Friday.
Andrew Giardini went 3-for-3 while Andrew Forrest plated four runs for A-L (3-2). Caleb Strade and Mason Fisher combined to scatter four hits and allow just two runs after the Gators fell behind 2-1 in the first inning.
Up 5-4 through five innings, A-L scored a run in the sixth and used a three-run seventh to put the game away.
“We put too many guys on base,” said Salamanca coach Greg Herrick, whose team surrendered eight hits and 10 walks. “We allowed too much traffic. They did a good job of staying patient and making our pitchers work. We were a little bit short-staffed with having guys on vacation, but we made it work.
“Our at-bats were better tonight, but A-L really played good defense — they had one error, but took away 4-5 hits. Maddox was fanstastic at short. They defended better, pitched more consistently, (but it was a) good non-league game for us to work on some stuff.”
Harley Hoag went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored and Cory Holleran tripled for the Warriors (4-2).