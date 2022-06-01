ALLEGANY — How fast was Westfield Central School pitcher Haleigh Dellow throwing?
“Fastest by far we’ve seen all year,” Ellicottville coach Matt Finn said. “Even the girls said maybe we should turn up the (pitching) machine more.”
It probably wouldn’t have mattered.
The Eagles rarely caught up with Dellow’s speedy rise ball during Tuesday’s Section 6 Class D championship game at Allegany-Limestone. The Wolverines junior struck out 14 and limited No. 3 Ellicottville to a pair of hits in an impressive 6-2 victory that gave top-seeded Westfield its first sectional title since 2010.
Ellicottville (9-8), meanwhile, was denied its first section crown since 1998. That was also the last time the Eagles reached the championship round.
“We’ve been to the semis multiple times, but we’ve never actually been to the finals,” said Finn, the 15th-year coach. “It was a new experience for us.”
Dellow and Westfield (20-2) made it an unpleasant one. The prize for the Wolverines is a berth in the state Far West Regional where they will meet Section 5 champion Friendship/Scio (16-4) on Friday at Fillmore.
Tanleigh Bestine had two singles and scored a pair of runs for Westfield, and Drew Ernewein helped put the game away in the fourth inning with a two-run inside-the-park home run that flew under the glove of the leftfielder and rolled away into the field’s massive foul territory.
Westfield plated a pair of runs in the first off of two Ellicottville errors, added another run in the third on a passed ball strikeout that would have ended the inning, and took advantage of three errors in the sixth for another run and a 6-0 lead.
It was more than enough for Dellow, who was nearly perfect. She retired the first nine batters she faced, including seven consecutive strikeouts.
If not for a throwing error on a grounder back to Dellow with two outs in the seventh, she would have secured the shutout. The errant toss to first base allowed both Ellicottville runs as Allison Rowland and Joceyln Wyatt came around to score.
Westfield coach Shawn Gnadzinski said a slippery ball that Dellow fought all game was responsible for the wide throw. She also walked four Eagles.
“It was frustrating to see her struggle with that and have to make adjustments throughout the game to even throw strikes,” Gnadzinski said. “Super proud of her because some would crumble in those conditions. She really fought through it. It showed at the end when you see her smiling and crying.”
Rowland was the only Eagle to reach base twice with a single and a walk. Wyatt added Ellicottville’s only other hit, a single.
Gnadzinski praised Ellicottville’s outfielders for keeping the game close.
“That outfield they have is a great outfield,” he said. “They made a lot of nice plays. I think that we could have opened it up even more if they didn’t have those great defensive players out in the outfield.”
Ellicottville’s Ande Northrup allowed seven hits while striking out three and walking none.
Following a mostly up-and-down regular season, Ellicottville advanced to the final thanks to victories in the three of their last four games, including one-run playoff victories over Panama and North Collins.
“It’s funny because when umpires would ask what do you think, it was like kind of inconsistent now,” Finn said. “Finally, when we started talking to different umpires the past four or five games, it was more consistency. We started playing better defense and just stopping other teams from scoring. Our pitching has been great all year. I used a couple girls. They were very consistent and threw strikes. In the end, we started playing D. I thought we improved significantly over the season. I’m happy to be here.”
Of Westfield, which also knocked the Eagles out in last year’s semifinals, Finn said: “Hopefully we’ll see them again next year.”