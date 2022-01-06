ALLEGANY — It had gotten by Allegany-Limestone, on the road, once before.
The Olean High boys basketball team, remember, topped the Gators, 52-40, in the Large School Championship of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament back on Dec. 19 in a year where A-L hosted. But that came against a short-handed A-L squad that was missing Big 30 all-star Tyler Curran and another starter in Maddox DeLong.
The question coming into the rematch and both teams’ first league meeting of the season was whether the Huskies could replicate that performance against an A-L team at full strength.
And Olean delivered an emphatic answer.
Zion James registered 18 points, including a 9-of-12 effort at the free throw line, six rebounds and four steals as the Huskies again dispatched their local rivals, 63-58, in a CCAA West I matchup Thursday night.
Albert Martin also had 18 points, Jack DeRose notched 16 and both hit four 3-pointers for Olean, which remained unbeaten at 7-0. And much like in their IAABO matchup, when they used a late fourth-quarter spurt to pull away from a nip-and-tuck battle, the Huskies won this one in similar fashion:
A one-point game at halftime (23-22) and tied through three quarters (38-all), coach Tim Kolasinski’s team used a 25-20 edge in the final frame to seal it.
“We had a six-point lead there in the first quarter,” Kolasinski said, “and the way the game was going, six felt like a decent-sized lead. (A-L) was really aggressive on the glass, and obviously they got right back into it before halftime, making it a really close game.
“The third quarter was a battle. Kam McClain went out with an injury and we had some guys come in and really step up down the stretch. We were able to hit some huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Right when it seemed like every time they wanted to try to get back in it, we answered with a 3, which was huge.”
Olean made four treys in the fourth, including three from Martin. It also fared well at the line, making 15-of-22 compared to 8-of-11 for A-L. And in the end, the Huskies managed to not only overcome the loss of McClain, their second-leading scorer (behind James) who was held out for the remainder of the night as a precaution, but they won despite not getting a field goal out of either McClain (2 points) or senior Stephen Hoffman (1 point).
And that was perhaps the most shining example yet of the kind of balance this Olean team has boasted this year.
“We had some guys that hadn’t played in a game with that kind of intensity (all year), and they really stepped up,” Kolasinski noted. “It’s a testament to this team that … on any given night, a different guy could step up. It’s almost a luxury in that we don’t have to count on the same guys every night.”
Olean also revealed more about itself by beating a healthy A-L team and withstanding a terrific individual effort from Curran, who poured in 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter to keep his team in it. Also for the Gators (4-3), Huddy Kwiatkowski had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, and DeLone added eight points and four assists, giving a tough A-L squad 33 points it didn’t have in the IAABO title game.
And of that, Kolasinski was proud.
“Any time Allegany-Limestone and Olean step on the floor, it’s gonna be a battle,” he maintained. “Those kids grow up together, they’re around each other, there’s a familiarity there. They don’t want to lose to each other. (A-L) was a little short-handed the first time around. Those are two really good players, and for them to get them and you see what they did tonight …. Tyler (who’d previously missed four games due to illness) was really battling in that fourth quarter.
“It does say a lot to us as coaches in terms of how we’re progressing and the fact we were able to go back to their place and pick up a gritty win when they did have those players back.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Randolph 69, Portville 30
RANDOLPH — Portville held a high-scoring Randolph team to just 21 points at the break, but couldn’t quite maintain that defensive intensity in the second half.
Gabe McCoy posted 17 points while Jaiden Huntington and Carson Conley posted 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Cardinals (6-1). Up 21-9 at the break, Randolph exploded for 26 third-quarter points and 22 more in the fourth to make it a lopsided affair.
The Cardinals made 12 3-pointers on the night, getting three each from Huntington and Roan Kelly. Maxx Yehl had a team-best nine points and 16 rebounds for Portville (3-7).
CCAA EAST
Pine Valley 59, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 39
PINE VALLEY — Pine Valley rode a trio of tremendous individual efforts to a victory.
Bryce Sercu totaled 20 points, 13 rebounds and six steals while Kordell Oakes collected 15 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Panthers. Wayne Libby added 17 points, six rebounds and four steals for PV, which came up with 22 steals as a team.
Cattaraugus-LV (7-3) outscored the Panthers 26-23 over the final two quarters, but had already found itself in a 36-13 hole at the break.
PV has won six-straight following a season-opening loss to Panama.