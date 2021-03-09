ALLEGANY — Tuesday marked 364 days since the Olean boys basketball team won on a buzzer-beater against Allegany-Limestone at Buffalo State College in the Section 6 Class B crossover final.
And on the eve of that memorable anniversary — March 10, 2020 — Olean did it again, against the same opponent, albeit in a different setting. The Huskies won on another buzzer-beater as they grabbed control of first place in CCAA West I thanks to a last-second layup from junior guard Corey Potter, defeating the Gators, 70-68.
Olean saw a 68-60 fourth-quarter advantage — after leading by as many as 14 in the third — disappear over the game’s final four minutes. And after A-L senior Jayden Gustafson tied the game on a post-up play, Olean took a timeout at midcourt with 9.5 seconds left.
On the winning play, Olean’s Kamdyn McClain almost lost the ball after dribbling off his foot but quickly regained possession and tossed it to teammate Zion James. James drove to the basket, drawing multiple defenders before passing to a wide-open Potter for the winning shot.
“Honestly, with nine seconds to go, we wanted to make sure we took the last shot,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said of the plan coming out of the timeout. “We did not want to leave any time left for them the way things were going at the end. We would have taken something if it was wide open on the inbound; it wasn’t, they did a good job against it. We did a nice job handling some pressure, that forced the rotation on their part and Corey did a nice job drifting to the basket, we found him at the end.
“I didn’t know if we saw him or not, but we found him there, he was able to lay it up and it. So we accomplished exactly what we wanted to get. It just so happened that it was a layup, but that wasn’t by design.”
Senior Jason Brooks led the Huskies with 25 points while classmate Kaleb Ramadhan had 15 points, both making three 3-pointers. McClain, a junior, added 11 points.
Olean’s buzzer-beater a year ago happened the night before the sports world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately causing the Huskies’ postseason run to end. Now, due to the condensed season in New York, Olean is still gearing up for another postseason run.
The win pushes Olean (8-3, 6-2) into a tie with A-L (6-3, 6-2) in West I, but with both head-to-head victories over the Gators, the Huskies would get the title if both teams win their two remaining league games.
“When these two teams match up, you pretty much can throw everything else out the window,” Kolasinski said of the recent thrillers between the teams. “Obviously this year, both teams are kind of on a good run right now, but I don’t think that really matters when they meet up because these kids grow up around each other and it brings something out. It’s like another level they play at against each other because they’re familiar with each other and they want those bragging rights against each other. It’s a great rivalry and the games are always very highly contested.”
For A-L, junior guard Tyler Curran led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists while junior Maddox Delong and senior Mason Kwiatkowski had 14 points each. Sophomore Anthony DeCapua chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Gustafson had six assists and five rebounds.
Some changes on the defensive side and aggressive drives from Curran helped fuel the Gators’ late rally.
“Our help side defense was better the second half of the fourth quarter,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said. “We were late getting across the lane and Brooks was getting to the basket too easily for my liking. But offensively we just kept attacking the basket. Ty just decided he was going to get to the rim and get to the free throw line and that was the difference. We found some actions that worked and we stuck with them. We were just one bounce of the basketball short.”
Anderson maintained “there’s no moral victories,” but saw plenty his team can learn from coming so close despite many mistakes that set his team back early in the game.
“There were just a number of things that didn’t go our way that if they do, obviously that outcome’s different,” he said. “I thought our transition defense was pretty terrible in the first half, so much better in the second half. We missed some layups. We missed some free throws. But credit Olean … every time we’d get it to six, they’d knock down a big 3 and stretch it out again. They’re a tough group to play against. You’ve got to sacrifice a little bit of help side, to try to take away the shooting. It was tough.”
AT ALLEGANY Olean (70)
James 2 0-0 5, McClain 4 3-4 11, Brooks 10 2-4 25, Potter 4 0-0 9, Ramadhan 6 0-1 15, Hoffman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 5-10 70.
Allegany-Limestone (68)
A. Giardini 1 0-0 2, Curran 6 8-11 21, Delong 5 0-0 14, DeCapua 6 1-1 13, Gustafson 2 0-2 4, M. Kwiatkowski 6 0-0 14. Totals: 26 9-14 68. Olean 18 36 54 70 A-L 19 26 47 68
Three-point goals: Olean 9 (Brooks 3, Ramadhan 3, James, Potter, Hoffman); A-L 7 (Delong 4, M. Kwiatkowski 2, Curran). Total fouls: Olean 13, A-L 15. Fouled out: None.