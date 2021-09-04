BOLIVAR — For the second time in as many season-openers — a span of just five months — the Bolivar-Richburg football team gave itself a chance against one of the top squads in its class.
This time, that came against Alexander, which has advanced to the last five sectional championships. And for the second time, a single touchdown was the difference.
Brayden Woods plunged in from a yard out following a long drive in the second quarter and the score held up as the Trojans handed B-R a biting setback, 7-0, in a Section 5 Class D opener Friday night.
For coach Steve Smith’s team, it had an eerily similar feel to last March, when it lost its opener to Canisteo-Greenwood, 8-0. The Wolverines doubled up Alexander in first downs (14-7) and limited the ‘D’ power to just 86 total yards of offense (compared to 162 for B-R) and ran 13 more plays, but still came up short. And a big part of that was its own mistakes: the Wolverines reached the red zone four times, but fumbled once and took two penalties that stalled out their drives.
“We had some self-inflicted things,” acknowledged Smith, whose team was bitten by four total turnovers (3 fumbles and a pick). “Their scoring drive, they capitalized on a turnover and put together a drive. We just felt like the whole game, we’re moving the ball, we figured we’re going to score …
“I always say this at the end of the game, we look for two things: effort and outcome. The effort was certainly there, the outcome just wasn’t there for us. But I believe if we play with that kind of effort week-in and week-out, we’ll have a very good football team.”
Trent Sibble totaled five tackles, including three sacks, Cam MacDonell had nine tackles and Lloyd Kinnicutt (1 sack) also had five stops for B-R. Landon Danaher had a team-best 65 yards on the ground.
“Our point was, if Alexander is that good, how good are we?” Smith continued. “It’s a process and our guys will get it. We will definitely work to get better each week.”
SECTION 6
NON-LEAGUE
Salamanca 36, Springville 8
SPRINGVILLE — Jesse Stahlman, who had a breakout year as a sophomore, picked up where he left off, running for 102 yards and his team’s first touchdown to set the tone in a Week 1 Salamanca victory.
Hayden Hoag had an impressive first night as the starting quarterback, completing 4-of-6 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing scores — of 40 and six yards — for the Warriors. Cole Hedlund caught three passes for 70 yards, including TD receptions of 25 and 31 yards.
Up 6-0 after the first quarter, Salamanca used a 22-0 second frame to take control. Much like last year, the Warriors turned in a strong defensive performance, limiting Springville to 120 total yards and keeping it scoreless until the fourth quarter.
The Warriors, meanwhile, piled up 322 yards, including 217 on the ground. Colton Baker had 23 carries for 65 yards and a four-yard TD run for Springville (0-1).