LAKEWOOD — The Portville/Cuba-Rushford football team was defeated on the road Friday in an evenly matched, defensive battle against Southwestern.
After three scoreless quarters, Southwestern finally took the lead on a fourth-quarter field goal set up by a Portville/C-R turnover.
Portville, coming off a massive win in their first match of the season, was determined to prove it was not a fluke. Southwestern looked to bounce back after a hefty loss in its season opening match. There was little that split the sides.
In the first quarter, the Panthers and Trojans traded drives back and forth, none of which resulted in anything on the scoreboard. Southwestern had one chance at the end of the quarter to put their noses out in front but a field goal by Neves Hoose missed the uprights.
While the Panthers were able to play the first quarter at full strength, an injury to starting quarterback Luke Petryszak, disclosed as a broken collar bone, on the first play of the second quarter saw him not play another snap. Portville coach Josh Brooks admitted how it is hard not to panic in that sort of situation but was proud of his players for how they played despite the injury.
“Obviously, when your three year starting quarterback breaks his (collar bone) in the first play of the second quarter, panic mode sets in,” he said. “But I can't be more proud of our guys for their effort.
Eli Sleggs slotted in for the Panthers as they remained deadlocked with the Trojans entering the second quarter of play with momentum still yet to be taken advantage of by either side. The missed field goal being the only sight of points for either side. However, Southwestern, on the second quarter-opening drive, forced Portville into an interception deep in their own territory. Now, closer to the endzone than they had been thus far in the game, the Trojans slowly grinded their way to a fourth and goal situation thanks to chunk plays by Sam Arrington. But with their last attempt at a score, the ball was fumbled and recovered by Portville.
The Panthers, from nearly their own end zone, marched down the field and had their way with the Southwestern defense. With huge plays being produced by the running back duo of Ethan Coleman and Kaedon Holcomb, Portville quickly found their way into enemy territory. Coleman and Holcomb recorded 106 and 95 yards total on the ground respectively. The drive was derailed by a sudden fumble that was recovered by Portville and ensuing sack on fourth down to turn the ball over.
Southwestern coach Jake Burkholder was aware of the large number of turnovers in the games and noted that there were mental errors on both sides of the ball. However, he praised his team for being able to bounce back after their heavy defeat in week one.
“Both teams had some mental errors and both teams played physically. We just came out on top,” he said. “We had turnovers and we were a lot more mentally tough than last week. The standouts for the game was our defense as a whole. Last week we gave up 38; this week, we didn't give up any.”
With time dwindling in the half, the Trojans made good use of their timeouts and downs, getting themselves in field goal position with under 16 seconds left on the clock. The final play before they eventually had to settle for another field goal attempt was shut down by the Panthers defense. The negative yardage made the kick for Hoose that much more difficult, as he missed wide left with time expiring in the half.
The third quarter also came up empty with the sides trading possessions. Southwestern’s Brody Larson was one of the bright spots in a Trojan side that was prone to turnovers. His 53 rushing yards in the game led his side.
The fourth quarter was the first to see any number go up on the board. A Portville fumble inside their own 20 yard line resulted in a three-play drive by Southwestern that came up empty. However, on fourth down, Hoose’s third field goal attempt of the night split the uprights and was enough to eventually split the sides.
After the game, Brooks acknowledged his team’s ability to deal with change on the fly with Petryszak’s injury and stated how much pride he had in his players for how they played in the gritty game.
“We always talk as a program about how football teaches you life lessons and tonight is a perfect example of that,” he said. “Everything is going great. Boom, curveball, something bad happens. How do you adjust? You quit and our kids did not quit. They stepped up for each other.”
Portville had one final chance at a game winning drive but a Sleggs pass on fourth and long did not find the hands of his intended receiver. In terms of Brooks’ outlook on the games ahead, he sees them focusing “one game at a time.”
Portville/Cuba-Rushford looks to shake off the loss as they play Silver Creek/Forestville in the third week on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
As for the Trojans outlook, Burkholder noted that their goal is to win the turnover battle, and “find the balance to make sure we come out on top.”
Southwestern travels to Fredonia next for a matchup on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. as well.
AT LAKEWOOD
Portville/C-R 0 0 0 0 — 0
Southwestern 0 0 0 3 — 3
Fourth Quarter
Southwestern - Neves Hoose 19 kick; 3-0
Team Statistics
P/CR SW
First Downs 9 9
Rushes-Yards 38-201 33-76
Passing Yards 32 41
Comp-Att.-Int. 3-9-1 5-13-1
Total Offense 233 117
Fumbles-Lost 8-5 4-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-32
Punts-Avg. 1-41 5-38
Total Plays 47 46