WEST SENECA — If it hadn’t already done so in a three-score win over Depew and a 63-6 trouncing of Burgard, the Pioneer football team certainly sent a message on Friday night.

Dalton Giboo did a little bit of everything and the Panthers produced another stellar defensive effort while pulling away in the latter stages for a 28-0 shutout of fellow Class B power West Seneca East in a Section 6 B1 matchup.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social