WEST SENECA — If it hadn’t already done so in a three-score win over Depew and a 63-6 trouncing of Burgard, the Pioneer football team certainly sent a message on Friday night.
Dalton Giboo did a little bit of everything and the Panthers produced another stellar defensive effort while pulling away in the latter stages for a 28-0 shutout of fellow Class B power West Seneca East in a Section 6 B1 matchup.
Giboo had a 45-yard fumble return for a first-quarter touchdown in the first quarter and hauled in a 65-yard TD pass in the third quarter to give Pioneer a 13-0 lead. He also caught a two-point conversion and had 10 tackles in what coach Jim Duprey described as a “great all-around game.”
Nate Bull totaled 11 tackles while Dakota Krygier had three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Logan Halladay helped put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 34-yard fumble return for a score.
The Panthers didn’t light it up defensively, but they were opportunistic, forced three turnovers, held WSE to 164 yards of offense, had no turnovers themselves and were whistled for just two penalties.
“Offensively, we didn’t have a lot of plays again,” Duprey said. “In the first half, I don’t know if we had a positive yard. We just played great defense, but so did West Seneca East. Ninety-five percent of our yards came in the second; we started wearing them down and were able to get some things going.
“But that first half was a war.”
Pioneer avenged a 19-0 loss to West Seneca East from last season. Did Duprey view it as a message-sending victory in Class B?
“We can’t get overly excited, it’s too early for that,” he said. “iIn reality, it was a couple-plays ball game. West Seneca East is a really good team, we’re excited that we’re playing this well. Defensively, we’ve given up a blocked punt (touchdown) and a long run (after the game was well in hand vs. Burgard), and that’s it, so our defense has just been on another level, just playing really well.”
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTHSalamanca 28, Allegany-Limestone 6SALAMANCA — After a bit of an offensive struggle, Salamanca was able to pull away in the fourth quarter for back-to-back victories.
Tied 6-6 late in the third quarter, Jesse Stahlman punched one in from three yards out to help give the Warriors a 14-6 lead. Salamanca then got two more scores in the fourth — on a 44-yard run from quarterback Maddox Isaac and an 11-yard tote from Stahlman — to put the game away.
Stahlman had another standout night on the ground, running 24 times for 124 yards and the two touchdowns. Isaac added 66 yards on seven carries and Tayoni Galante notched 45 yards and a second-quarter TD on seven carries while also posting five receptions for another 45 yards.
The Warriors outrushed A-L 267-45, and again their defense played a big role in the win. A week after holding Cleveland Hill to one touchdown, Salamanca did the same on Friday, holding the Gators (2-1) to a third-quarter score and just 121 yards of total offense and six first downs. That allowed coach Chad Bartoszek’s team to eventually take control in a game where it lost the turnover battle 3-2 (including two fumbles).
Stahlman led the defense with seven tackles while Arlen Newark had 5 ½ and Jaxon Tarr had five.
“We outgained them, 341-121, but had trouble finishing until the fourth quarter,” Bartoszek said. “We’ll travel to Fredonia next week in another tough league matchup.”
Kevin Edwards-Hardy ran 12 times for 43 yards while Andrew Giardini had five receptions for 40 yards as Allegany-Limestone (0-3) again battled another solid opponent before falling short.
SECTION 6 CLASS DPortville 13, Wilson 0PORTVILLE — Portville connected on a pair of first-half passing touchdowns and rode another strong defensive effort to the league victory.
The Panthers had given up just two touchdowns in eight quarters coming in, one following a long kick return against Allegany-Limestone and one in the second half against Gowanda with substitutions in. On Friday, their defense was even better, surrendering just 41 total yards, including 20 rushing yards on 15 carries, while earning their first shutout of the season.
Nik Manroe had three tackles for loss and a pass defensed while Caiden Zollinger, Zander Keim and Kyran Johnson all had three stops as Portville held Wilson to just 26 offensive plays and two first downs while running 55 plays and totaling 15 first downs to maintain its two-score lead.
“Our defense was fantastic again,” PCS coach Josh Brooks said. “They really carried us again. Offensively, we ran the ball well, but we made a few mental errors. But our message afterward was, it’s great to be able to make those errors and still come out with a two-touchdown win.”
Luke Petryszak completed 5-of-9 passes for 69 yards, including a 55-yard TD to Bryce Findlay. Drew Langdon completed his only pass for a 26-yard TD to Zander Keim, who hauled in three passes for 45 yards, and Kaedon Holcomb carried 21 times for 91 yards for the Panthers (3-0).
“It was humbling for us,” Brooks went on. “There’s room to improve, but our kids were fanatics. We were up 13-0 at halftime, and they weren’t ‘rah-rah’ or going crazy. They understood they didn’t play their best football. That says something about their character and their willingness to improve. And that’s what we’ll do — we’ll watch the film, learn from it and get better.”