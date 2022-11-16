You’ve heard the adage uttered hundreds of times, especially during the postseason.
Last weekend’s District 9 football playoffs were another reminder, however, of the importance of defense in the pursuit of a championship.
Three of the four D9 playoff games held Friday and Saturday — excluding Central Clarion’s 35-point wallop over Brookville — were largely defensive struggles, with no team reaching 20 points and four of the six held to single digits. Two of the best Pennsylvania defenses in the Big 30 turned in stellar efforts, and although St. Marys fell short of a championship, Port Allegany’s defensive superiority earned it the right to play for one.
Perhaps it wasn’t a coincidence that the last two Big 30 teams standing in District 9 were also two that pride themselves on the defensive side of the ball.
WHEN KEYSTONE marched down the field early in Saturday’s D9 Class A semifinal, Port Allegany didn’t look like the same team that had allowed just nine points per game prior.
The Panthers did as they pleased on an opening drive that saw them make their way into the red zone in a matter of minutes. It was all for nothing, however, as Noah Archer intercepted a third-down pass attempt that erased the drive.
That bend-don’t-break performance was a theme the rest of the afternoon, as three first-half Keystone drives ended in interceptions. It’s the same philosophy that many of the NFL’s best defenses deploy on Sundays, prioritizing touchdown prevention and stopping teams by creating turnovers.
Drew Evens ended a Keystone threat with a pick at midfield and Nick Wilfong shut off the Panthers’ last drive of the first half with an interception in the red zone. As the game went on, Port merely got stronger, allowing only a fourth-quarter touchdown when already ahead by three scores in an eventual 18-6 victory.
Sure, the Gators excel on offense. They scored more than 32 points per game in the regular season. But, this time of year, their defense may be their most valuable asset.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on making adjustments on the fly and at halftime,” Port coach Justin Bienkowski said. “We try to come up with something that no one has seen on film, especially with all the access everyone has to video these days. We made a couple schematic changes, just tweaks here and there based on what Keystone wanted to do, and it really worked in our favor. We try to put our kids in positions that they’re good at.”
The Gators weren’t the only team that leaned on defense.
St. Marys dropped a 13-7 decision to Clearfield in the Class AAA final, allowing touchdowns on its first two defensive possessions before shutting off the Bison the rest of the way. A constant downpour may have deterred the Dutch’s comeback efforts offensively, but they certainly weren’t lacking in big defensive stops.
On the other half of the Class A bracket, Brockway used a premier effort to upset second-seeded Redbank Valley, 7-3, and set up a finals date with Port.
The Rovers nearly blanked a Redbank team that had scored 47 points on previously undefeated Central Clarion two weeks prior, and had scored 34 on Brockway itself in a Redbank victory the week before that. Alex Carlson’s goal-line interception in the closing minutes of Saturday’s semifinal capped a dominant defensive performance fittingly, as the Rovers only needed one touchdown to score the upset.
Will it be that easy for the Rovers next week against Port, a team that hung 40 points on them in September? Maybe not. Still, both teams have to feel good about their defensive units entering Friday’s Class A final at Parkway Field.
“We want to force teams to throw the ball because we’re so good at run defense,” Bienkowski said. “When we force them to throw, our back end contributes enough for what we need it to do. (Defensive coordinator) Chad Saltsman is the ultimate guy for putting players in the right position and just having a feel for the game.
“(Line coach) Brian Neal up front, too, they’re so well-schooled on all the fine points … it just blends together. We preach team defense and rallying, and we go old-school a little bit with our assignment-based football.”
THE GATORS have stars throughout their lineup.
While statistical limitations may mask that on offense, their depth shines through the completeness of their defense.
It starts at the line of scrimmage, where Miska Young headlines a formidable defensive front. Young, Braylon Button and Carson Neely were key in stopping Keystone’s run-heavy attack Saturday, responding to the Panthers’ early advantage at the point of contact and finishing with four, four and 2.5 tackles, respectively.
It helps that they have perhaps the best defensive player in the Big 30 behind them, as linebacker Blaine Moses’ field coverage neutralizes much of what opposing offenses throw at the Gators. Port’s defensive backs proved themselves against Keystone, as well, with the three opportunistic interceptions.
That secondary will surely be tested this Friday by Brockway’s athleticism. Port held the Rovers to just seven points on Sept. 24, however, and will hope for one more dominant defensive performance in pursuit of a District championship.
“These kids have established themselves as young men, not just young boys,” Bienkowski said. “Yes, they’re kids and they have a lot of fun, but they soak up the film study we do and they soak up the preparation. They take it personally. They own it and they’re really good at doing what is asked of them.”