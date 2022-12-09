SALAMANCA — It shows what a margin for error defense can provide when the Salamanca boys basketball team wins by 24 points on what its coach considered an off night for his offense.
The Warriors (3-0) beat visiting Clymer 54-30, powered by three double-digit scorers Friday night. Jaxson Ross scored 13 points, Avery Brown had 12 points and Andy Herrick marked 10 points.
But it was defense and rebounding — two Warrior constants — that made the difference, coach Adam Bennett said. It was Salamanca’s second straight game holding an opponent under 40 points.
“We did not play well offensively at all, and give Clymer a lot of credit for that,” Bennett said. “I thought they played with a chip on their shoulder tonight, they were very active defensively. Coach (Irv) King does a really nice job with them. But I thought we were stagnant offensively. They played a matchup 2-3 zone and we settled for a lot of jump shots early.
“We preach all the time about defense and rebounding being our constants. We defended well tonight to hold them to 30 points. I felt we were OK on the boards, we can improve there too. But tonight was about our defense. Our defense allowed us to get out in front and it’s just one of those nights, we struggled offensively and we’re going to have those sometimes. But thankfully our defense was able to carry us through.”
Blake Kopta led Clymer (1-2) with 10 points.
Salamanca junior Lucus Brown, a first-team Big 30 All-Star and All-State selection last year, missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. But Bennett didn’t attribute the Warriors’ slow offense to personnel.
“I think we’ve had a lot of guys step up in his absence, which is a good thing, and we’ve thrown some guys in different roles too,” Bennett said. “But none of those things are excuses. We need to execute better offensively. I don’t think our struggles tonight offensively had anything to do other than the fact that we weren’t aggressive enough. We settled tonight and we didn’t play inside-out as much we would typically like. We weren’t as physical and aggressive as we normally are, so those things can all be fixed.
“But until he’s back, I like what we’ve received from a lot of our guys. We’ve had great performances from the other starters, from guys on the bench, we’ve learned about our depth this year and we feel like we have a lot of depth and we’ve just got to continue working and developing.”
AT SALAMANCA Clymer (30)
Ramos 1 0-0 2, Michael 2 0-0 5, Kopta 4 2-2 10, Beckerink 2 2-2 7, Massing 2 0-0 4, Mihalko 0 0-1 0, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Buerk 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 4-7 30.
Salamanca (54)
J. Herrick 1 0-0 2, Ross 5 2-2 13, Isaac 3 0-1 6, A. Brown 4 3-6 12, Galante 3 0-1 6, A. Herrick 4 2-2 10, Austin 1 1-1 3, Hoag 1 0-1 2. Totals: 22 8-14 54. Clymer 4 13 24 30 Salamanca 11 25 35 54
Three-point goals: Clymer 2 (Beckerink, Michael); Sala 2 (Ross, A. Brown). Total fouls: Clymer 18, Sala 13. Fouled out:
Michael (C).
JV: Salamanca, 32-21.