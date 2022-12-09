SALAMANCA — It shows what a margin for error defense can provide when the Salamanca boys basketball team wins by 24 points on what its coach considered an off night for his offense.

The Warriors (3-0) beat visiting Clymer 54-30, powered by three double-digit scorers Friday night. Jaxson Ross scored 13 points, Avery Brown had 12 points and Andy Herrick marked 10 points.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social