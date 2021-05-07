FRANKLINVILLE — From a numbers standpoint, it was a much different game than the regular season meeting.
Two weeks after being smothered by F/E’s defense, Randolph was mostly the Titans’ equal offensively, recording nearly twice as many first downs (20-11), running 25 more plays (57-32) and nearly matching them in total yards (284-253).
And yet, the result was basically the same: a one-sided F/E victory.
The reasons: Franklinville/Ellicottville’s tried and true formula: a bend-but-don’t-break defense and a quality offense led by quarterback Logan Frank. And, on this night, the turnover battle.
Frank accounted for 170 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 F/E came up with five turnovers (and committed none) while topping the Cardinals, 34-8, in a Section 6 Class D semifinal on Friday night.
The triumph came two weeks after F/E raced past Randolph, 28-0, as part of a five-game win streak to close the regular season. And both wins helped propel the Titans to a familiar position: back in the Class D title game, where they’ll host the winner of tomorrow’s game between Portville and Salamanca next week.
“That definitely played a huge part of it,” Marsh said of the turnovers, which included a pair of second-half interceptions on their own goal line. “Our defense bent a little bit, but that’s the way it’s kind of been at times. They kids come up and make a play, they stuck to what we’ve been doing.
“The turnover battle was huge for us.”
Of the defensive effort as a whole, in which F/E limited its opponent to a touchdown or less for the fourth time in seven games this year, Marsh added: “They didn’t panic. Even though Randolph was kind of moving the ball, they didn’t panic. They just stayed in there and came up with big plays. The defense has been great all year.”
Frank completed 5-of-9 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns — to Ben Frank and Lucas Marsh (2 catches, 64 yards) and ran nine times for 37 yards and a 1-yard TD plunge. Logan Grinols ran in from seven yards out on his lone touch while Clayton Rowland ran 12 times for a team-best 107 yards and capped F/E’s scoring with a 57-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
F/E went up 14-0 on the two TD passes before fourth-seeded Randolph (2-4) pulled to within one score in the second quarter on a 6-yard run from Christian Burch, who finished 87 yards on 17 carries. The Titans (5-1) then pulled away with one more score in each of the second, third and fourth frames.
“We have kind of a balanced attack,” Marsh said. “Guys step up and do things each night. Clayton’s really coming into his own as a tailback; the more reps he gets, the better he’s gotten all season.”
Marsh’s team came up with three picks and two fumbles and got nine stops from Logan Frank and 6 1/2 from Rowland and Wyatt Chudy, which helped offset its lack of possession time and nine penalties for 100 yards.
And now, for the sixth time in the last seven years — and the second time in as many years under Marsh — F/E is headed back to the Class D championship.
“There was a time this year where myself and a lot of other people weren’t sure if there was going to be football period,” Marsh acknowledged. “The fact we’re getting to play in a championship … the seniors feel blessed; a lot of them felt they weren’t going to get that chance.
“We’re blessed, period, to be playing football, and to be in a championship game is just another blessing.”