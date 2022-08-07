BRADFORD, Pa. — It took 48 years, but the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic’s all-time series has a new leader.
Tied at 22-22-3 entering Saturday’s showdown with New York, Pennsylvania finally took control of the annual showcase event for the area’s top graduated senior football players founded in 1974.
Pennsy extended its unbeaten streak by another year with another dominant defensive effort in a 27-13 victory at Bradford High’s Parkway Field. While it didn’t repeat last year’s shutout, Pennsy largely kept the New York offense in check while its offense did just enough — a pair of 1-yard touchdowns, a run and a pass by Smethport quarterback Noah Lent — to stake a 14-0 halftime lead and never trailed.
But New York came out of halftime with its strongest drive of the night, 80 yards on 11 plays, on hard running by Olean tailback Jamison Pittman and Randolph fullback Luke Pagett, culminating in a 4-yard Pittman touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7.
“The coaches kind of yelled at us a little bit, and the realization of it being most of our last game ever kind of hit at that point,” Pagett said. “So we just decided to give it our all as soon as we came out.”
New York got the ball back in a one-score game, but stalled out both times. First, a sack and back-to-back 15-yard penalties pushed it from the red zone back into its own territory. Then New York drove deep into Pennsy territory again but sputtered with incompletions on third and fourth downs.
“They punched us in the mouth,” Pennsy coach Justin Bienkowski, of Port Allegany, said of the half’s opening drive. “I (said) coming out of the locker room, this is an important drive. They came out, punched us in the mouth, showed us that fullback trap we hadn't seen on film. Credit to their coaches making that adjustment. We just made a little bit of an adjustment but (on) the sideline, nobody freaked out, just a couple guys saying, ‘Hey, this isn’t us. We're not losing this game.’
“It's a credit to the leadership of those kids. You get those Ridgway kids, those Kane kids, those St. Marys kids, they're used to winning and they just kind of grabbed ahold of everybody and said let's freaking go. That's how it happened, and then we made those adjustments and then we ended up on the good end.”
LENT FINISHED with three touchdowns, one rushing and two passing. He went 5-of-7 through the air for 69 yards, the bulk of which came on a 49-yard bubble screen catch and run touchdown by Cam Marciniak (Johnsonburg) for a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“It was a blast,” Lent said. “The Port coaches made it so much fun. We busted our butts, but we had fun as well.
“I don't really know what to say. Honestly it was just a great time to get out here with all these other guys. I'm going to shout out my OC (Port’s Seth Lowery), we worked well together.”
The Port coaches knew all too well what Lent could do after playing the Hubbers each fall.
“Noah Lent did Noah Lent things,” Bienkowski said. “We've seen it up close and personal for four years now. He didn't do anything tonight that we haven't unfortunately seen going down our sideline. But I'll tell you what, man, what a great kid to coach. All the proverbial studs, he didn't big-time any of us. That was good to see from that perspective. But at the end of the day, it's a bunch of kids that are all-stars but never big-timed us. It was great.”
Bienkowski had coached the game before as an assistant and said he wanted to do it again in order to give his Port staff the same opportunity.
“Our five assistants did 98% of the football throughout the last two weeks,” Bienkowski noted. “They deserve a huge, huge shoutout because these kids were all ready to play tonight because of that.”
Pennsy needed just three yards on three plays to score its next touchdown after a botched New York punt snap. St. Marys quarterback Christian Coudriet got his offensive unit on the board with a 1-yard TD pass to Eric Salberg (Ridgway) for a 27-7 lead.
WITH PENNSY looking to run out the clock, New York got a spark from its defense as Randolph safety Josh Bush picked up a fumble and returned it for a 25-yard “scoop and score” touchdown to trail 27-13 with just 1:59 remaining. New York’s Railey Silvis (Olean) recovered an onside kick attempt to give the game’s late stages some drama, but four straight incompletions gave Pennsy the ball for good.
“It was kind of one of those things of, ‘Oh crap, I guess we've still got to play,’” Bienkowski said. “But in a good way. But nobody ever lost their composure. It was just we've got to keep going. These are all-stars, these kids have been down and out before.”
Linebacker Travis Cooney (Smethport) led all defenders with 10 tackles for Pennsy. Defensive end Dan Park (Ridgway) made three of Pennsy’s four sacks and Justice Greene (Warren) had a sack and fumble recovery. Hunter Wall (Ridgway) and Cooper Traister (Sheffield) had six tackles each.
Pennsy stifled New York’s passing game, holding quarterbacks Lucas Marsh (Franklinville/Ellicottville) and Brody Hopkins (Pioneer) to 4-of-21 passing for 38 yards and two interceptions, one by Elijah Fitton (Bradford) and one by Chase Weimer (Port Allegany).
New York produced six sacks of its own, two by Logan Ellis (Pioneer) and one each by Jasiah Jarocinski (Pioneer), Joshua Lea (Allegany-Limestone), Andrew Boyla (F/E) and Julius Childs (Olean). Kody Shinners and Shawn Remsen, both of Salamanca, made a team-high five tackles while Conner Ferguson (Wellsville), Lea, Ellis and Matt Giardini (A-L) had four each.
“It's just a game of momentum. We'd get a big play, they'd get a big play and there was a penalty here and there,” New York coach Jake Burkholder, from Southwestern, said. “I think our kids pushed through a lot of that. It got a little crazy for a few minutes there but it all kind of reeled back in and the goal was to win the game, so that was their main focus.”
NEW YORK struggled with penalties, flagged 10 times for 84 yards lost, while Pennsy had seven penalties for 46 yards.
“You've just got to play the game of football,” Burkholder said of his team’s penalties. “That's what we're here to do. We're here for a good cause. They've got emotions riding a little high sometimes and you've got to get back on track and pull it all together.”
Bienkowski was proud his side did not receive an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
“We preached that for two weeks,” he said. “You're high-character kids, you're football players, you're not street fighters. They really bought into that and we were proud of them for that.”
Pittman finished with a game-high 76 rushing yards while Pagett had 69 yards. Chance Palmer (Otto-Eldred) led Pennsy runners with 42 yards.